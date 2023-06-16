Watching children’s movies and TV shows as an adult can be confronting. A beloved favorite might have dated horribly, with sexist or racist overtones. Or there are sinister elements and adult humor you never noticed as a child. Watching kids' movies or TV as an adult means applying a more mature perspective to characters and events – and it’s from this last scenario that fan theories are born.

The internet has always been a breeding ground for crazy, inventive, and terrifically fun fan theories, as is evident in a post by phantom_avenger on r/askreddit (a forum of nearly 42 million users). The latter asked, “What’s a dark and disturbing fan theory from a kid’s movie or show that you believe is 100% true?” The top answers include many popular, and some new, fan theories ranging from murder, Machiavellian scheming, and socioeconomic commentary.

10 Bluey's Parents are Criminals

Image via ABC

The Australian kids' TV show, Bluey, has attained worldwide popularity. But what if the lovable family of blue heelers is actually behind an international smuggling ring? Redditor buzzkill007 proposed the following theory based on Bandit (Bluey’s Dad) being an archeologist, and Chilli (Blue’s mom) working in airport security. The former “digs up ancient treasures and sells them on the black market” via the latter, who “helps him get them out of the country”.

Other Redditors added to the theory, with Scaram12 pointing out “Heeler” in German in “Hehler’, meaning “somebody who sells stolen stuff”. Although of course, as Rahgahnah noted, blue heeler is also a breed of Australian cattle dog, which is the most likely reason behind the Heeler family's surname.

9 Bikini Bottom is a Toxic, Radioactive Dump

SpongeBob SquarePants lives (in a pineapple under the sea trala) in Bikini Bottom, which sounds awfully similar to Bikini Atoll – the Pacific Island used for nuclear bomb tests in the 1940s-50s. Could this mean, as a deleted user suggested, SpongeBob and his pals are mutated sea life – victims of toxic, radioactive waste blasted into the ocean?

This particular theory of SpongeBob's origins is widely known, with the show's creators teasing confirmation that Bikini Bottom is indeed set below the (still radioactive) Bikini Atoll. Redditors agreed the theory was practically canon and most likely intended.

8 Gaston Killed Bambi's Mom

The offscreen death of Bambi’s mother has traumatized generations of children. She is killed by an unknown hunter, but Haunting-Affect-5956 proposed a specific person of interest responsible: none other than Gaston from Beauty and the Beast.

Gaston is shown actively shooting wildlife with his blunderbuss in Beauty and the Beast, so it’s perfectly imaginable he’d be up for a round of deer hunting. There is, of course, the fact Gaston lived in France and Bambi is an American species of deer. But Redditor beltedkingfisherhair discussed how Gaston has a “bald eagle head as a hunting trophy” which is proof Gaston traveled to America and put his blunderbuss to ill use.

7 Ewoks Eat Humans

The cuddly Ewoks from Return of the Jedi are perhaps not as sweet as they seem, with several strong clues they regularly kill and eat humans. The most obvious being the Ewoks' attempt to cook Han Solo and Luke Skywalker for C-3PO's honorary banquet.

Redditor MisterValiant pointed out the use of Stormtrooper helmets as a drum-kit in the film’s celebratory finale, commenting “there’s no way those little tree bears WEREN’T eating Stormtroopers”. Any-Mathematician47 added another piece of evidence often discussed by Star Wars fans – “The only reason the Ewoks had a dress for Leia was that they had previously eaten someone roughly her size”.

6 Teletubbies are Hibernating Scientists

Image via BBC

The Teletubbies are an iconic British children’s TV show, featuring four child-like beings with TVs for stomachs. Watched over by the smiling ‘Sun Baby’, Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po go on adventures and watch (stomach) television clips of human children having fun.

Except, maybe the Teletubbies aren’t children at all. WittyNomDePlume argued they are futuristic human scientists in hypersleep, en route to terraform a new planet. The events depicted in the show are “attempts of the ship AI (sunbaby) to simultaneously complete the mission and rehabilitate the crew”. User WalrusKing84 suggested an alternate theory where the Sun Baby was a God, which the Teletubbies worship out of fear.

5 Dee Dee is Super Intelligent

Image via Cartoon Network

In Dexter's Laboratory, the titular character is constantly disrupted and innocently sabotaged by his older sister Dee Dee. But could the latter just be pretending to be clueless, either to mess with Dexter for fun (as suggested by cindybubbles) or prevent him from becoming a Supervillain (suggested by DarthHelpful)?

Adding further evidence to the theory is, as Om-Nom-Nom-nagon pointed out, Dee Dee easily slips pasts the many traps and guards Dexter places around his laboratory to keep people out. Not to mention “she’s incredibly sneaky”.

4 Casper is The Ghost of Richie Rich

Image via Hanna-Barbera

Richie Rich and Casper The Friendly Ghost are both characters from Harvey Comics (adapted to television by Harvey Entertainment) and share a similarly cheerful, smiling disposition. A simple glance at the pair gives credence to the theory they're the same character, as proposed by Redditor Apprehensive_Goal811.

The Richie-dies-and-becomes-Casper theory is well known, made particularly famous in an episode of the Simpsons. Acrobatic_Pandas quoted Lisa Simpson's tragic explanation of how Richie Rich became Casper – he “realized how hollow the pursuit of money is, and took his own life.”

3 The Flintstones and Jetsons Exist at the Same Time

Image via Hanna-Barbera

The Flintstones, set in prehistoric times, and The Jetsons, set in futuristic space, are two classic Hanna-Barbera cartoons from the 1960s. Both featured a typical 60s-era family where dads work and moms stay home with the kids and shop too much. But what if these two series are actually set in the same time and universe? In FalseAlarmEveryone's words, it would reflect “the widening divide between the wealthiest and poorest of society”.

Redditor cdurgin suggested this theory meant The Flintstones dinosaurs were "genetically recreated... probably escaped/re-tamed amusement park attractions”. User dandle had an even darker theory – that The Flintstones is post-apocalyptic, set long “after the world of TheJetsons collapsed”.

2 The Trolls in Frozen Mastermind Everything

Image via Disney

Disney’s Frozen features a tribe of lovable trolls who raise Kristoff (Anna’s love interest) from childhood. The trolls have magical powers, as demonstrated at the beginning of the film when they heal Anna as a young child. What if the trolls were the masterminds all along, working to get Kristoff on the throne via marrying Anna?

This theory, put forward by Picnut, includes the trolls “making Hans go crazy” and even causing the death of Elsa and Anna’s parents. Redditors agreed with the theory, citing Hans' sudden heel-faced turn and also the trolls’ eagerness in Frozen 2 for Elsa to explore the dangerous Ahtohallen.

1 Donkey Was a Boy from Pleasure Island

One of the most horrifying parts of Disney’s Pinocchio is when the boys on ‘Pleasure Island’ turn into donkeys and get sold into slavery. This happens to Pinocchio’s friend Lampwick right before his eyes, in both the 1940 animated film and the 2022 live-action remake. However, one Donkey (according to Redditor Psychological_Put395) possibly escaped and became none other than the brash, fast-talking Donkey from Shrek.

As fan theories go this is actually quite positive – Donkey gets to have adventures with Shrek and marry a Dragon – rather than die in slavery. Still, Redditor spolite commented that “to see one of those boys grown up and still a Donkey seems pretty dark to me!”

