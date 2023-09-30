The Big Picture Man with 27 kids and 16 women proudly admits it. Wild segment on Divorce Court showcases his unusual lifestyle choices.

Ms. Sales deserves applause for shutting down lying Mr. Jackson on Paternity Court . Judge Lauren Lake wasn't here for his shenanigans either.

Sandy Huynh's ridiculous explanations about a loan for breast implants in 'Judge Judy' case make her an easy target for Judge Judy's colorful commentary.

There is just something about courtroom TV shows that we can’t help but to love. Shows like Judge Judy and Judge Mathis have earned a special place in pop culture, and with the rise of the internet, have become a major source of meme due to the wacky people that go on these shows. Even superstars like RuPaul Charles have an obsession with the series, giving Drag Race fans a classic quote,

"Only Judy can judge me."

The enduring popularity of the judge’s personalities, combined with some of the craziest people with even crazier stories, makes for excellent and dynamic television. These shows provide a level of entertainment that ranges from the hilarious to the infuriating. From Judge Mathis' keen ability to spot a crackhead at any distance, to the insane relationships witnessed on Divorce Court, here is a list of the wildest moments on TV courtroom shows.

10 A Man With More Kids Than Nick Cannon - Cotton Vs. Smith, 'Divorce Court'

What is there to be said about a man who proudly admits to having 27 children with 16 women? And he seems to be very proud of this fact. The whole segment is wild, primarily because of

9 “I Put It On Him” - Sales v. Jackson, 'Paternity Court'

First and foremost, Ms. Sales deserves everything! She had no time for Mr. Jackson’s shenanigans and it was clear that Judge Lauren Lake wasn’t here for them either. Mr. Jackson was clearly lying and being as cruel as possible, only to get some egg on his face upon hearing the DNA results. Ms. Sales has a few iconic lines in this clip.

8 “She’s An Idiot” - Huynh v. Plaintiff, 'Judge Judy'

Sandy Huynh received a $4,800 dollar loan from a friend for breast implants. Her explanations in court are…something, for lack of better words. Our girl Judge Judy clocked her immediately, calling her an idiot before dismissing the case in favor of the plaintiff.

7 Two Frenemies - Bey vs. Ortiz, 'Judge Mathis'

These two ladies had it out for each other. To be frank, this entire episode is hilarious, as both parties work hard to discredit the other. The moment in which Bey discusses her hair being real was pure perjury, and Judge Mathis could see it clear as day.

6 Drunk Dancing Never Looked So Hilarious - Howell vs Defendant, 'Judge Judy'

Dr. Noel Howell Has gone down in Courtroom TV history for his description of how his opponent was drunkenly dancing during work. While Judge Judy cut him off before he could describe the drunken antics, it was certainly too late for the audience to move on, as many quiet giggles ensued after his display.

5 She Don’t Need No Clothes, 'Divorce Court'

This brief clip is a snippet of a hilarious episode involving a man wanting to divorce his wife because she refuses to wear clothes in the house, even when company comes over. Her response to him is full of confidence and hilarity.

4 “I know a crackhead when I see one”, 'Judge Mathis'

Judge Mathis has a specific super power. He can detect if a person has done crack cocaine. It is his specific gift, and it is on display in this particular clip.

3 Gone in 26 Seconds, 'Judge Judy'

This case was an easy one for Judge Judy, and only lasted 26 seconds. Why, you ask? The defendant snitched on himself!

2 A Meme for the Ages, 'Couples Court'

This moment on the series Couples Court has become a meme often used for a, “I just got caught” reaction. Why? Miss Jackson got caught red-handed cheating, and the evidence given is pretty bad for her. The full episode is comedy gold.

1 Rolling Ray on 'Divorce Court'

Rolling Ray is a social media personality who gained even more fame after his appearance on Divorce Court. Words cannot describe the unhinged nature of this entire moment in Divorce Court history.