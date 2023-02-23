Momentum Pictures has unveiled the trailer for their heartwarming and hilarious family dramedy Wildflower from director Matt Smukler and writer Jana Savage. The film stars Kiernan Shipka as Bea, the daughter of two neurodivergent parents (Samantha Hyde and Dash Mihok), who grows up caring for and watching over them as much as they do her. As she heads toward adulthood, she struggles with choosing between staying with her parents and seeking a life and love of her own. The trailer gives a glimpse at Bea's life under her parents while showing her desire to move on to new horizons.

From the very beginning, it's clear that Bea's life was far from typical. It all kicked off with her mother and father's whirlwind marriage and her expedient birth. Despite their neurodivergence, Bea's parents try to make the best of life outside their own parents' homes, even if they harbor reservations about their ability to raise a child. They quickly run into issues as the young Bea (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) gets a taste of life beyond her home, and she starts to realize her life isn't normal, including driving lessons at ten years old. She only yearns for independence more as she meets a boy and considers applying for college, though the needs of her parents still leave her with the urge to stay and care for them. Through those in her inner circle, including her parents, she starts to learn to live for herself and realize they aren't as helpless as she's always feared.

In addition to Shipka, Armstrong, Hyde, and Mihok, Wildflower features a strong supporting cast with Charlie Plummer, Alexandra Daddario, Kannon Omachi, Brad Garrett, Reid Scott, and Erika Alexander alongside Jean Smart and Jacki Weaver. The film debuted to solid reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022, earning a 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Who Appears in Smukler's Heartfelt Wildflower?

Smukler based Wildflower on his family life, taking inspiration from his niece and her parents. Following the film's premiere, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff sat down with the team behind it all to discuss the film's background and their personal experiences on set bringing these characters to life. Smukler detailed the formulation of the story, telling Nemiroff:

"It was actually a little short that I had done for my niece, so it's based on a true story and it was really inspired by my niece's situation. My sister-in-law was born with a mental disability and so the piece was meant to help [my niece] get into college, which it did, and then we decided there's so much joy and so much laughter and happiness and hope with this family that I wanted to kind of do it in a narrative and use this real family as an inspiration point."

Wildflower premieres in theaters on March 17 before appearing on digital and on-demand on March 21. Check out the trailer below.