The animation studio behind Kubo and the Two Strings and Coraline is getting ready for their next hit! Today, Laika not only announced the voice cast over-flowing with talent but also released a new image! The upcoming animated film, Wildwood, will feature the voice talents of Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Jacob Tremblay, and more.

Wildwood will be based on the children’s fantasy book series of the same name by writer Colin Meloy and illustrator Carson Ellis. The series follows two children that discover a magical forest while on a mission to save a baby they saw get taken by a swarm of crows. This plot hook can be seen in the gorgeously illustrated image as a child helplessly chases after the baby-stealing crows on a bike. The film’s script has been written by two-time Academy Award nominee Chris Butler who has previously written three Laika studio films, ParaNorman, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Missing Link.

Despite the studio having only five films released, it has still managed to gain a reputation for enlisting star-studded voice casts and this film will be no different. Mulligan, Ali, and Tremblay are set to be joined in Wildwood by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Awkwafina, Angela Bassett, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement, Maya Erskine, Tantoo Cardinal, Tom Waits, and Richard E. Grant. While none of the characters they will be voicing in the film have been stated, the talent in that list is enough to excite any fan of the book series or films in general.

RELATED: Laika Teams With 'Ozark' Creator Bill Dubuque for 'The Night Gardener'

The upcoming film will be directed by Laika co-founder Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee director Travis Knight. About the cast, Knight commented:

“Collaborating with these exceptional actors has been a humbling and inspiring experience. Their committed performances elevate Wildwood, and are a remarkable gift for Laika’s animators. I’m in awe of them all.”

Wildwood is currently in production at Laika Studios in Oregon, currently, no release date has been announced. Check out the first look image and the film’s official logline below:

Image via Laika