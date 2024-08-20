Laika Studios is making a welcome return to screens everywhere with their latest mysterious feature film, Wildwood. In an age where traditional animation styles are becoming endangered with the ongoing rise of 3D animation, Laika is widely credited with not only preserving claymation and stop-motion animation but also advancing it. Laika's wholly unique style is omnipresent within both its visuals and its surprising level of maturity, which pushes the boundaries of what can be included in a family-friendly animated film. While all of their films have an approachable rating of PG, just about all of Laika's films feature complex characters, frightening visuals, and adult themes.

Films like Coraline, Paranorman, Kubo and the Two Strings, and more have helped put Laika on the map as a behemoth in the animation industry. Just like those three films, Wildwood appears to follow some new young adventurers as they dare to explore a dark new world with all manner of mysterious secrets. The project may still be shrouded in secrecy, but we'll still do our best to tell you everything we know so far about Wildwood.

Image via Laika

While Laika has not yet revealed an official release date for their latest film, Wildwood is set to debut sometime in 2025. This makes Wildwood Laika's first feature film in six years, with their last movie being the 2019 comedy, Missing Link. It's understandable that it's taken this long to get another movie from Laika, especially given that stop-motion animation is well-known for being a rigorous and time-consuming process.

Where Can You Watch 'Wildwood'?

Image via Laika Studios

Wildwood will more than likely be released exclusively in theaters once it debuts in 2025. That's been the case for every film Laika has made since Coraline, so it's hard to imagine that they would be shaking up their strategy any time soon. Wildwood will be joining the ranks of several other anticipated 2025 animated films in theaters, with other contenders including Pixar's Elio, Disney Animation's Zootopia 2, and DreamWorks' The Bad Guys 2.

Does 'Wildwood' Have a Trailer?

While we have yet to get an official trailer for Laika's new film, the studio did share a cryptic title reveal for Wildwood on August 16, 2024. Narrated by an uncharacteristically creepy-sounding Jake Johnson, the title reveal begins with brief footage pulled straight out of Coraline, Paranorman, and Kubo and the Two Strings. The video then transitions into a dark and desolate forest, which is populated by all manner of sinister-looking creatures with haunting amber eyes. The footage ends with a pan out from the woods to reveal two human characters before the Wildwood title card.

Who Stars in 'Wildwood'?

Close

Big-budget animated films from major animation studios like Laika typically have a star-studded voice cast, and Wildwood is no exception. Should Wildwood be following the plot of the novel it's based on, the main characters of the epic dark fantasy tale are Prue McKeel and Curtis Mehlberg. Prue will be voiced by Andi Mack star, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, and Curtis will be voiced by Orion and the Dark star, Jacob Tremblay. The lead cast also includes two-time Academy Award-winner and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Mahershala Ali and three-time Academy Award-nominee and Maestro star Carey Mulligan.

The star power for Wildwood doesn't end there either. Also on the cast list for Wildwood are:

What Is 'Wildwood' About?

Image via Laika

Wildwood is based on the novel of the same name, which was written by musician Colin Meloy and illustrated by artist Carson Ellis (who, fun fact, are married in real life). As evident by the trailer, Wildwood will likely be very similar to the dark fantasy novel it's based on. The official synopsis for the Wildwood book reads as follows:

In 'Wildwood', Prue and her friend Curtis uncover a secret world in the midst of violent upheaval—a world full of warring creatures, peaceable mystics, and powerful figures with the darkest intentions. And what begins as a rescue mission becomes something much greater as the two friends find themselves entwined in a struggle for the very freedom of this wilderness. A wilderness the locals call Wildwood.

Who Is Making 'Wildwood'?

Wildwood will be the third directorial feature film by Travis Knight, who, in addition to being the filmmaker behind Kubo and the Two Strings, is also the president and CEO of Laika Studios. Knight also previously directed the Transformers prequel/reboot Bumblebee and is also reportedly attached to an upcoming reboot of Masters of the Universe. Adapting the original novel by Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis is Laika veteran Chris Butler, who wrote the screenplays for Paranorman, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Missing Link.

Will 'Wildwood' Get a Sequel?

Image via Laika

A sequel to Wildwood is entirely dependent on how well the film does critically and financially, so it's a bit too early to say for certain. That being said, if Wildwood is a hit, the story does not end with the first novel. The Wildwood saga is a trilogy in the world of the books, with Under Wildwood and Wildwood Imperium picking up where the first story left off. The sequels are just as acclaimed as the original film, so if the Wildwood adaptation ends up being a success, it's more than possible we'll see more of this fantastical fantasy world.