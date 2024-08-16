The Big Picture Wildwood teaser warns of dark secrets in mysterious forest. Main characters absent from ominous video.

Prue and Curtis must rescue her baby brother from sinister woods.

Director Travis Knight returns with star-studded voice cast for emotional animated tale in Wildwood.

LAIKA has been responsible for bringing audiences into scary worlds such as the ones seen in Coraline and ParaNorman. And now, the studio has released the first teaser from their upcoming film, Wildwood. The short video includes an ominous warning. A narrator explains how some places in our world were never meant to be visited by humans, teasing how the titular forest might hold dark secrets. Coincidentally, none of the main characters from the upcoming adventure appear in the video.

The premise of Wildwood will follow Prue McKeel (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a girl who must dive deep into the titular forest alongside her best friend, Curtis (Jacob Tremblay). This won't be a walk in the park for the young leads of the animated movie. The reason the kids have to go into the woods is because Prue's baby brother has been kidnapped by a mysterious woman named Alexandra (Carey Mulligan). No one will be safe from the darkness of the forest in Wildwood, Laika's first movie since the release of Missing Link.

Wildwood was directed by Travis Knight. The filmmaker makes his triumphant return to Laika, after working on titles such as Missing Link and Kubo and the Two Strings. There's no denying that Knight has a deep passion for animation, but the director stepped away from the genre momentarily when he worked on Bumblebee. The Transformers spinoff focused on the lovely character years before the events depicted in previous movies. After spending some time with one of the most beloved members of the Autobots, Knight is ready to deliver yet another emotional Laika tale.

The Voice Cast of 'Wildwood'

The main characters of Wildwood will be voiced by Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan and Peyton Elizabeth Lee, but the animated feature's supporting cast will also be filled with talented performers bringing unpredictable characters to life. Mahershala Ali, Awkwafina and Angela Bassett will also be heard in the upcoming movie. The unexpected Marvel Cinematic Universe reunion will bring together cast members from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Blade.

Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement and Maya Erskine will also voice undisclosed characters in Wildwood. Stenberg recently portrayed two siblings in The Acolyte, the Star Wars television series that introduced a mystery tale a century before Darth Vader was born. And Jemaine Clement is no stranger to voicing animated characters, after the performer brought Tamatoa to life in Moana.

You can check out the teaser from Wildwood above, before the movie premieres in theaters at some point next year.