Editor's Note: We're writers, not mathematicians.To paraphrase a quote from Benjamin Franklin, the only certainties in life are death, taxes, and Wile E. Coyote failing miserably in his attempts to catch the Roadrunner. It's certainly not for lack of trying. He's used anvils, giant rocks, rocket-powered roller skates, tornado seeds, explosive tennis balls, and more, but, to date, nothing has been successful. As a result, Wile E. has been squished, squashed, run over, blown up, and frequently finds himself falling from great heights to certain peril. So often, in fact, that he's sued the Acme Company, from whence his varied tools and weaponry have come, for damages (as detailed in a very funny 1990 article in The New Yorker by Ian Frazier, with a film, Coyote vs. Acme, to be released soon). Surely - and others not named Shirley - there has to be a way for Wile E. Coyote to catch the Roadrunner. There is, and it's so painfully obvious that it hits you like an anvil.

Run, Wile E. Coyote, run. See, the average coyote, 3 feet long and 2 feet high, can run at 69 km/hr, while a roadrunner, around 2 feet long and 1 foot high, tops off at 32 km/hr. Yes, we're mixing metric and imperial! That, if my math is correct, means even if the Roadrunner is given a one-hour head start, Wile E. would catch up to, and capture, the Roadrunner in about 30 minutes. Clearly, those are not the dimensions of the two parties here, but let's assume that Wile E. is that average coyote size. The Roadrunner, in comparison, would be roughly three times the size of a normal roadrunner. Then, if we assume that the Roadrunner's stride length is nearly a meter, that works out to about 6.6 m/s, which makes his speed in the cartoons 65.76 km/hr. So it will take longer, but at some point, the trains meet in Chicago, you know what I mean?

If It's So Easy, Why Hasn't Wile E. Coyote Caught Up Already?

It sounds easy enough, sure. But if it's as simple as running, why hasn't Wile E. Coyote stuck with it? There is an abundance of possible reasons and you, lucky reader, get to hear them. The first is fairly simple. Just like Usain Bolt is significantly faster than the average person, this specific Roadrunner could be the Usain Bolt of birds. It would explain how he's able to kick into another gear just before Wile E. Coyote gets him with his knife and fork. You know what else explains that? Reason two: Roadrunner is juiced. That's right. Sweet little "meep meep" is taking a little somethin' somethin' to enhance his speed. Another theory: Wile E. Coyote had childhood trauma. A coyote should know what they are capable of as they grow, but maybe there's something in his past that hinders him from achieving his potential. Maybe his brother Will E. Coyote perished in a tragic sneaker blowout.

His insistence on Acme products begets another theory where he has been brainwashed by the Roadrunner into believing the only way to catch him is with Acme. Why? Because Acme is owned by the Roadrunner. The Roadrunner knows the deficiencies in the products, and as a result, is able to utilize those deficiencies into an incredible run of near-misses that end in misfortune for Wile E. Coyote. Lending viability to the theory is the possibility that Acme is an acronym: All Coyotes Must E... word. An 'E' word. Which I would normally have, except the math earlier threw me off.

Where Does Wile E. Coyote Go From Here?

If he can't, or won't, use his natural abilities, then why not switch things up? Drop Acme and use Amazon, for instance. They even sell anvils. Or team up with Yosemite Sam or Elmer Fudd and see if two wrongs make a right. Ultimately, however, what would serve Wile E. Coyote best is for his Captain Ahab to let go of his obsession with his proverbial Moby Dick, the Roadrunner. Order a cheeseburger - or perhaps even a baked roadrunner in béarnaise sauce with a little broccoli and stuffing - from Skip the Dishes. Pick up a PS5 and a virtual reality "Catch the Roadrunner" game, and put the setting on 'Rookie'. Hire a bounty hunter. Maybe Boba Fett is available. The possibilities are endless for an immortal coyote with a seemingly bottomless availability of cash. The exploding tennis ball is in your court, Mr. Coyote.