WandaVision is over, but it’s not only the fans that’ll miss the show. Kathryn Hahn, who played Agnes, a.k.a. Agatha Harkness, has revealed that she is open to returning to the MCU as Agatha in the future, even though there's no clear answer on whether the character will show up in another Marvel Disney+ show or MCU movie. Hahn shared her thoughts on a return in the future in an interview for The New York Times, telling the newspaper, "Now that I have a taste of it, I’m like, ahh. I really, really love it."

Hahn stole the spotlight in WandaVision with her interpretation of Agatha Harkness, the once-nosy neighbor Agnes who revealed herself as an evil witch determined to steal the powers of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Agatha’s plan failed and the witch ended up trapped inside Westview, her mind altered by Wanda.

This ending, though, seems fitting to Hahn, since it allows the character to cool down and prepare for the future. According to the actor, "[Agatha] needed to rest for a hot second. She’s been very restless. [...] For the moment, I think she’s actually OK to just loosen the corset and sit and have a muffin and a latte."

And what future that might be? Hahn is as clueless as the fans, since Marvel is well known for keeping their secrets even from the teams working on the different titles of the MCU. As Hahn herself put it perfectly in her own words, "[Marvel] keeps it really tight."

But with Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness on the horizon and the Darkhold gaining special attention in WandaVision, it’s not hard to imagine a triumphant return to the role of Agatha because, even as a villain, the character was also crucial for Wanda’s discovery of her own past and powers. And, on that note, Hahn is as sad as we are for not seeing a team-up between the two witches: "I felt that very strongly too, at the end of that, there was a possibility that we’d join up."

WandaVision was the first experiment of the MCU in making stories made to fit the Disney+ distribution model, and the success of the series creates huge expectations for the next installment of the universe. The next title’s premiere is just two weeks away, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will certainly be crucial in indicating whether Marvel’s TV shows can have a voice of their own, or how much of the story will be just build-ups for upcoming movies.

The future of the MCU is still full of uncertainties, but we could all use some more Kathryn Hahn involvement. Besides, we know who was the most surprising star of the series; it was Agatha, all along.

All episodes of WandaVision are now available to stream on Disney+.

