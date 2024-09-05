There's a reason why Hollywood uses road movies as a way to showcase characters who deepen their bonds. That's what happens in Will & Harper, a new documentary that Netflix premieres this month. The doc chronicles how Will Ferrell (Barbie) and his best friend Harper Steele decided to go on a road trip after she came out as a trans woman.

Will and Harper's story was already movie-worthy: the duo met on the same week they were hired to work on Saturday Night Live. While Ferrell was in front of the camera leading countless sketches, Steele was coming up with ideas for the variety show and became such a standout among the show's writers that she eventually became a head writer on the long-running series — a position that has already been occupied by some heavyweights like Tina Fey (30 Rock), Adam McKay (Don't Look Up) and Lorne Michaels himself.

The trailer makes it clear that the movie offers two perspectives. One is from Will Ferrell's POV as he learns how to get over his own prejudice and accept that his friend is very much still there, even though she looks a little different. Then, we'll also have Steele's own story to learn: she declares she loves her country very much, but feels like right now the country isn't loving her back due to how she identifies. This prompts her and Ferrell to go on a road trip, to reconnect as friends, through the lens of her new normal.

Will & Harper Boasts a Rare 100% Approval Rate

Will & Harper is directed by Josh Greenbaum, who recently helmed standout titles like Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar and Strays. The documentary had early screenings at film festivals like Sundance and Telluride, and so far the reception has been overwhelmingly positive. So far, the movie stands tall at a rare 100% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics giving high praise for the movie's intimate moments.

In her 8/10 review, Collider's Taylor Gates wrote that Will & Harper "is a must-watch," not only because it's a great doc but also because it makes the case that "transitioning and allyship can both save lives." At the same time, Gates stressed that Will & Harper is clever enough to make the story "deeply relatable" even if you are cisgender.

Netflix premieres Will & Harper in selected theaters on September 13. Two weeks later, on September 27, the documentary debuts on the streaming platform. You can check out the trailer above.