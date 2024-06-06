The Big Picture Canadians Will Arnett and Cobie Smulders will lead a quirky superhero team in the animated series Super Team Canada on Crave in 2025.

Cast includes Kevin McDonald, Charles Demers, and Brian Drummond, with guest Jay Baruchel; theme song by Bryan Adams.

Created by Robert and Joel H. Cohen; the series has not yet acquired by an American streamer.

Canadians Will Arnett and Cobie Smulders are set to lead a ragtag team of superheroes from the Great White North in Super Team Canada. The ten-episode animated series is set to premiere early next year. Deadline reports that the first image and cast from the series were revealed at the upfront presentations for the Canadian streaming service Crave.

The series will showcase a team of misfit Canadian crusaders - including a robotic mailbox, a Sasquatch, and someone who shoots poutine out of their arms - who are called in to save the world when all the better heroes are indisposed. It features an all-Canadian cast, including stars Arnett and Smulders, as well as Kevin McDonald, Charles Demers, Brian Drummond, Ceara Morgana, and Veena Sood; with a guest appearance by Jay Baruchel. The series' theme song will be performed by Canadian music superstar Bryan Adams. Super Team Canada will be the first animated series commissioned by Crave; the streamer has had international hits with the comedy series Letterkenny and its spinoff, Shoresy. Super Team Canada is currently in production, and is slated to premiere on Crave in early 2025. As of now, however, the series has not been acquired by an American streamer or broadcaster.

Who Are the Voices Behind the Heroes of 'Super Team Canada'?

Close

No stranger to voice acting, Arnett is the voice of Lego Batman and BoJack Horseman; he currently voices the evil clown Sweet Tooth on Peacock's Twisted Metal. Smulders broke out on the long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother; she recently reprised her MCU role as SHIELD agent Maria Hill on Secret Invasion. McDonald is a member of the groundbreaking The Kids in the Hall comedy troupe; he recently lent his voice to Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Demers is a comedian and political activist; he voices Dirk Savage in The Last Kids on Earth. Drummond is a longtime veteran of the Canadian voice acting scene; he was the original English-language voice of Vegeta on Dragon Ball Z. Sood is a familiar face on Canadian TV, with guest appearances on Supernatural, The X-Files, and Riverdale; she recently recurred on Children Ruin Everything. Newcomer Morgana was featured on the podcast Flourish. Guest star Baruchel is the longtime voice of Hiccup in the How to Train Your Dragon series; he recently received rave reviews for his performance as tech executive Mike Lazaridis in Blackberry.

Super Team Canada was created by brotherly Canadian comedy writing duo Robert (Lady Dynamite) and Joel H. Cohen (The Simpsons). It will be produced by Thunderbird Entertainment’s Atomic Cartoons, and Arnett’s Electric Avenue.

Super Team Canada is currently in production, and will stream on Crave in early 2025; no American streaming home has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.