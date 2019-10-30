Will Arnett to Host Unscripted Competition Series ‘LEGO Masters’ for FOX

0

For the amateur architect within us all, LEGO Masters is on the way from FOX, to be hosted by gravelly voiced comic actor Will Arnett. The unscripted competition reality series is based on the British series of the same name. Each episode will feature pairs of LEGO enthusiasts going head-to-head in building challenges. All the while, Arnett and a panel of expert judges (go figure) will provide encouragement to the builders, and introduce new challenges. In the end, one duo will hold the title of LEGO Masters.

Not holding the title of LEGO Masters are children who leave LEGO pieces on the floor, in the paths of their barefooted, unsuspecting parents.

Said FOX’s Alternative Entertainment and Specials President, Rob Wade of the show:

“This show is an hour of fun for the whole family and Will is the ideal host. He’s already a member of the LEGO family and his passion for this show is infectious. He’s also a great collaborator and, let’s be honest, he’s hilarious – which makes him perfect for this competition.”

Arnett, who will also serve as an executive producer, is no LEGO novice. He famously voiced the funniest Batman there ever was in The LEGO Movie, The LEGO Batman Movie, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, and The LEGO Batman Movie 2, coming in 2022. The Arrested Development veteran can currently be heard voicing the titular character on Netflix’s BoJack Horseman.

“It gives me piece of mind to be able to continue building my relationship with The LEGO Group,” Arnett said. “Ultimately, my goal is Danish citizenship.”

Here’s an official synopsis from the network:

Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, the competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.

The show premieres Wednesday, February 5 on FOX.