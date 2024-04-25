Occasionally, a streamer quietly releases a series that shocks the world and takes it by storm. From Squid Game to Virgin River and even Bridgerton, no one at Netflix could have expected these shows to capture attention quite as much as they did, with that trend rearing its head once again in the form of Richard Gadd's Baby Reindeer.

Already cracking the Netflix Top 10 in the US and even hitting number one in the UK, the weaving and sadly true narrative of Baby Reindeer has got everyone talking, with its wild premise and twist-filled first season some of the most captivating television many have seen in quite some time. However, the question remains as to whether this beloved new series will be getting a second outing, so, with that in mind, here is a look at whether Baby Reindeer is getting a Season 2.

Baby Reindeer (2024) 9 10 In a dark and gripping narrative, a young man's life spirals into chaos when an innocent encounter at his bar job leads to an obsessive stalking by an older woman. The film skillfully explores themes of privacy, obsession, and the boundaries of social interaction. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Richard Gadd , Jessica Gunning , Danny Kirrane , Nava Mau Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Richard Gadd Writers Richard Gadd Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors Weronika Tofilska , Josephine Bornebusch

Is 'Baby Reindeer' Getting a Second Season?

Close

With the hearts and minds of the world enthralled by Baby Reindeer, it is understandable why so many may expect Netflix to capitalize on the success and commission a second season. However, this story and its true-to-life nature mean that there is only so much to say, with the intention for Baby Reindeer to be a limited series always clear. That being said, no one could have expected quite the triumph it has quickly become, with Netflix and creator Richard Gadd not commenting on the possibility of a second outing. To find out as soon as any information regarding this is shared, stay tuned to Collider.

What Happened in 'Baby Reindeer' Season 1?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Baby Reindeer's first season tells the frightening tale of how one small act of seemingly inconsequential kindness can lead to a devastating set of consequences. The show stars Richard Gadd as struggling comedian Donny Dunn, who takes up bartending to try and earn a living. However, little would Donny know that his quaint bartending job would change his life after giving one of his customers a free cup of tea after noticing her clear vulnerability.

That customer is Martha (Jessica Gunning), a woman for whom this simple act of kindness would quickly spiral into obsession. After spending the evening flirting and first nicknaming him "Baby Reindeer", Martha would leave the encounter a changed woman, with her soon relentless emails and phone calls turning rapidly into a dangerous infatuation that threatens to destroy both of their lives.

However, this is not an average case of stalking, and one unlike many you're likely to see in the movies, something creator, Gadd, mentioned in an interview with TUDUM. He said:

“Stalking on television tends to be very sexed-up. It has a mystique. It’s somebody in a dark alley way. It’s somebody who’s really sexy, who’s very normal, but then they go strange bit by bit. But stalking is a mental illness. I really wanted to show the layers of stalking with a human quality I hadn’t seen on television before. It’s a stalker story turned on its head. It takes a trope and turns it on its head.”

Watch on Netflix

What is 'Baby Reindeer' About?

Image via Netflix

The quite intense power behind the gripping tonal quality of Baby Reindeer comes from it being a true story, as well as having the man who was actually affected by the events in the series in real life play the lead. Initially, Baby Reindeer began life as a one-man stage show, with Gadd even taking the performance to the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe and receiving a positive critical and fan reception. In a conversation with TUDUM, Gadd said:

“In a weird way, I first started feeling like this could be a good story during the whole ordeal itself. It was one of the most intense periods, when I was listening to these voicemails. I’d go to sleep at night and these voicemails—her words would bounce around my eyelids. I remember thinking, ‘God, if I was ever to speak about this onstage, I’d fire the words around. Put the voicemails in a big cacophony and fire it.’ That’s how the play was born.”

When discussing the choice to include both comedy and drama in this series, Gadd said:

“Some of the darkest places I’ve been in, I’ve found giggles somehow. And some of the funniest places I’ve been in, including backstage at comedy clubs with other comedians, can be the most depressing places as well. I always think life is a mixture of light and shade. So I wanted Baby Reindeer to be a blend of them both.”

Given the content of Baby Reindeer really did happen to the man playing its lead, the action throughout the show is given a darker edge, knowing that Richard Gadd is reliving some of the toughest times in his life. Remarkably, Gadd stays true to playing Dunn, a fictionalized version of himself, without ever feeling the weight of the subject matter, likely helped by his decision to turn his pain into art some five years ago.

Shows Like 'Baby Reindeer' To Watch While You Wait For Season 2

Image via Netflix

Just in case a second season does get commissioned, it's likely there may be some time to wait before it arrives on our screens, leaving many yearning for some more alternative Netflix content to binge on. Well, fear not, as here are three recommendations of how you can fill your time with more Baby Reindeer-esque shows.

'The End Of The F***ing World'

The success of this 2017 hit was just as much a surprise to the show's creators as Baby Reindeer may have been to Netflix. First airing on Channel 4 in the UK, the series quickly became a hit worldwide thanks to an enigmatic central story of identity and friendship. The show follows James (Alex Lawther), a teenager who is convinced he is a psychopath. The two run away on a road trip alongside his classmate Alyssa (Jessica Barden). However, unbeknownst to Alyssa who simply wants to escape her home life, James is planning on murdering her, but will his insistent belief in his own psychopathy actually come to fruition?

Watch on Netflix

'Beef'

Beef Two people let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action. Release Date April 6, 2023 Creator Lee Sung Jin Cast Steven Yeun , Ali Wong , Joseph Lee , Young Mazino Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

Just like Baby Reindeer, this comedy/drama begins with a seemingly innocuous incident that soon spirals into the chaotic breakdown of two lives. After becoming entangled in an argument about road rage, Amy (Ali Wong) and Danny (Steven Yeun) refuse to admit fault for the incident, with their childish insults quickly transcending into violent acts. Bursting with enigmatic storytelling and a cast who clearly love this tale, Beef was such a hit for Netflix that it was anything but surprising when a second season was officially announced - perhaps an outcome befitting of Baby Reindeer too?

Watch on Netflix

'Maid'

Although missing some of the more comedic aspects of Baby Reindeer, the darker moments of the hit new show are mirrored tonally in Maid. Starring Margaret Qualley, this series follows a woman, Alex, desperate to find a new life with her daughter after finally escaping the clutches of an abusive ex. Not simply burdened with looking after her offspring, Alex must also take care of her mother who has undiagnosed BPD, leading to a cocktail of stress and heartbreak that feels ripped straight from one of Baby Reindeer's most heartbreaking scenes.

Watch on Netflix