Will ‘Black Widow’ Go to Disney+? Disney CEO Calls ‘Mulan’ Release a “One-Off”

By now, we are all reckoning with the fact that Mulan will not represent Disney’s great return to the cinemas post-pandemic (hahaha), and instead will debut on Disney+ as a premium rental within the already-premium streaming service. Now Disney, as you might now, owns a metric ton of properties, including everything within the lucrative, popular Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coming up next within the MCU, currently scheduled to be released in theaters November 6, 2020, is Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson‘s solo debut as the character. But now that we know this Mulan PVOD-within-PVOD move is on the table… will Black Widow make a similar debut jump?

It’s a question on a lot of folks’ minds; so much so, that rumors are abounding on Twitter that the move has already happened. But in Disney’s earnings call, the same one in which the Mulan news was announced, Disney CEO Bob Chapek squashed those rumors, while leaving the door open for future opportunities:

We’re very pleased to be able to bring Mulan to our consumer base that has been waiting for it for a long, long time. Mulan is a one-off. That said, we find it very interesting to be able to take a new offering to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it and see what happens not only in terms of the uptick of the number of subscribers we got on the platform, but also the number of transactions we get on that PVOD offering.

There you have it — Black Widow is not coming to Disney+ in a similar capacity as Mulan. “Mulan is a one-off” are Chapek’s exact words, a kind of viewer olive branch to satiate the need for this long-anticipated film. However, Chapek openly muses about what could happen with future Disney titles if this plan works, which could very well lead to future MCU titles, Star Wars titles, and any other big kahunas in their arsenal having this similar PVOD rental within Disney+ price point. Disney has bet a lot on Disney+. And now, they’re betting on whether consumers will pay even more within Disney+. If the numbers are there, I don’t think this’ll be the last time we see it, either.

