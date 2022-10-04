With Season 4 airing earlier this summer, and the highly anticipated fifth and final season in development, Stranger Things is at an all-time high after a long break. In the upcoming Season 5, the character of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and his role has been brought up by both fans and the Duffer Brothers themselves. Looking ahead, it's clear that Will should be the show's central character next season, and it makes sense to have him returning to the forefront at the end.

Back in 2016, the world was introduced to the mysterious disappearance of Will as his mother Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) tried any possible way to find him. While Will was largely removed from the first season of the show, he made an incredible emotional impact simply because of his absence from his family and friends. For much of Season 2's run, however, Schnapp got to shine in an exceptional performance. Will is tied in the shed by his friends and family as they try and get to the real him — not the Mind Flayer that has taken over his body to spy on them.

Schnapp gets the incredible task of acting like the Mind Flayer acting like Will, while also having to convey that Will is fighting back from within his own hijacked body and attempting to make contact with his friends. After a long and emotional monologue from Mike about their friendship, and one from his mother as well, there is a breakthrough, and Will is able to communicate to them through Morse code. What really stands out in Schnapp's ability in this scene is saying so much without actually having many lines. Other than some threats from the Mind Flayer, much of the performance resides in body language and eyes. In such a powerful scene about love, it really lays the groundwork for the eventual emotional payoff of victory over the Upside Down and the mastermind behind it.

Yet when Season 3 comes around, Will seems to largely take a backseat, given very little to do other than be a third wheel, quite literally, and only have a small progression of character development in hinting more along the lines of him not only being gay but also having feelings for his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard). Will, unfortunately, fades into the background, other than a notable fight scene between him and Mike, which is the true beginning of a strained relationship between them for the rest of the series (at least up until now).

Much of the same carries on to Season 4, though Will is given more progression in his and Mike's friendship troubles throughout, as well as more overt development in his foreshadowed coming out. Perhaps the best scene of this most recent season involves Will making his feelings clear about Mike, at least for the audience. Schnapp has the difficult job of balancing having a surface conversation about Eleven, but also layering Will's own feelings under that, so the audience understands that Will is essentially coming out to Mike in this scene, even if Mike does not realize himself. Schnapp handles it perfectly, and it is an absolutely heartbreaking scene to watch. A later scene involving Jonathan, who has overheard his conversation with Mike, also hits every emotional beat, and is another highlight of the season. Of course, apart from a handful of other moments involving Mike, Eleven, and Jonathan, Will once again is overshadowed by other, more prominent storylines.

While it is unfortunate that such a central character was regulated to the background for two seasons, it is nice seeing the show's creators take that into consideration as the final season begins development. Stranger Things has a huge cast, and the series previously had to make room for Eleven (who was meant to be only in the first season until Millie Bobby Brown's performance changed their minds), along with everyone else's storylines that must be juggled. But now, in a much more contained upcoming season, where the Duffers have already clarified that they will not be adding new characters, the story can get back on a much clearer path forward — especially for Will.

A final season is, ultimately, where a show needs to be the strongest it has been since its inception. One might look to the bitter taste left in fans' mouths following the Game of Thrones finale, and how that iconic series was not talked about positively for years until 2022's House of the Dragon was finally able to draw people back into the world of Westeros. Where Stranger Things is strongest is the emotional core of the story. Some might point to the seemingly obvious answer of that being Mike and Eleven's relationship; however, that is not where the story started, nor what it even centered around in Season 2. The show carved out its best emotional arcs around family and friends — around a mother trying to find her son, and a group of friends trying to find their missing and perhaps most important piece. Up until a certain point, Will has been the emotional focus of the show, and he needs to be front and center for Stranger Things to pull this ending off satisfactorily. Having Will's role in Seasons 3 and 4 drastically reduced distanced the series from its earlier seasons, feeling less like the show at its start and more like a spectacle.

With the little we know of Season 5, it seems to be moving much closer to the show's beginnings. The Duffers have noted that the group will be isolated in Hawkins and return to many of the same groups that were in Season 1. Many predictions of what we will see in this upcoming season regarding Will have been spawned. Some speculate he will become a villain, not unlike his role under possession in Season 2, or perhaps that he will gain powers (he is Will the Wise in their D&D campaigns, after all) and fight alongside Eleven in the epic final battle. There are even theories that point to Vecna being the one responsible for kidnapping him all the way back in Season 1. Only time will tell if any of these theories prove right, but one thing is certain: those who watch Stranger Things are intrigued by the potential surrounding Will's role in the final season, and if he is not central to the story, it would be an immense disservice to the character and the important journey he's been on thus far.

