On an all-new episode of For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider return to discuss the SAG Award nominations and make their own Oscar predictions in the four acting categories.

The gang is stumped when it comes to why the guild snubbed presumed nominees Delroy Lindo, Amanda Seyfried, Paul Raci and Ellen Burstyn, though Jeff reminds everyone that SAG uses a nominating committee of roughly 2,000 people to determine their nominees, so if voting had been open to everyone in the guild, the results might've been very different.

While Jeff does his best to defend the acting merits of Hillbilly Elegy, Scott and Perri argue against SAG's inclusion of Amy Adams, as well as Jared Leto's chilling turn in The Little Things. Fortunately, all three FYC hosts agree that SAG nailed the five nominees for Best Ensemble, which include Spike Lee's Netflix drama Da 5 Bloods.

Image via Netflix

Surprisingly, there's some disagreement as to whether Chadwick Boseman is really a lock to score two posthumous Oscar nominations for his work in that film as well as Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, for which he is the presumed frontrunner for Best Actor. Jeff thinks Boseman is a shoo-in for a supporting nod, but given the way Lindo has been snubbed this season, it's possible that overall support for Da 5 Bloods is weakening despite the SAG nomination for its ensemble.

Meanwhile, if Lindo does manage to land an Oscar nomination, who falls out of the race -- Mank star Gary Oldman, or Minari star Steven Yeun? And does two-time winner Tom Hanks even stand a chance this year for his old-fashioned movie star turn in News of the World? One thing is clear to Perri and Jeff, and that's the fact that we haven't heard the last of Minari this season, as the A24 film is just starting to come out and build some awards momentum.

Finally, there's still a wide open slot in Best Supporting Actress that is very much up for debate, with Perri leaning towards young Helena Zengel from News of the World, Scott embracing veteran Burstyn from Pieces of a Woman, and Jeff backing Glenn Close even though Hillbilly Elegy itself wasn't great. He still hasn't seen The Father yet though, and worries that Sony Pictures Classics needs to do a better job of promoting that film and its two acting contenders, Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman.

