Chris Hemsworth Isn’t Getting Out of the ‘Thor’ Business Anytime Soon

It’s damn fun to watch Chris Hemsworth play Thor. Throughout the MCU, we’ve seen him sharpen the Norse god of thunder into rabble-rousing comedy in Thor: Ragnarok, and beautifully nuanced tragicomedy in Avengers: Endgame. Hemsworth is returning to the hammer with the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, with returning Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and returning OG co-star Natalie Portman. But what’s next for the actor after this title? Will he, like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans before, hang up the Marvel superhero hat? The answer is… heck no!

In an interview with Poland’s Elle Man, Hemsworth stated plainly that he is “not going into any retirement period,” even going so far as to jokingly ask the interviewer, “Are you crazy?!” While Hemsworth may have been playing the role since 2011, Thor himself “is far too young for that. He is only 1500 years old! [Thor: Love and Thunder] is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so.” Something tells me Kevin Feige and company are not going to say goodbye to Hemsworth until they absolutely have to — and it sounds like they have nothing to worry about.

As for Love and Thunder, the hotly-anticipated sequel, here’s what Hemsworth had to say:

“After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. For sure in this production there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning [laughs]. I’m glad that after everything that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I’m still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor. Of course, I can’t reveal anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I will say that reading the script I had a lot more fun than on Thor Ragnarok, and that shows something, because this movie was brilliant.”

“More fun than Thor: Ragnarok“? Damn. The future of Thor is young, indeed.

For more on Mr. Hemsworth’s non-Thor exploits, here’s my rankings of his best non-MCU performances.