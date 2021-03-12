Deadpool 3 is definitely on its way to the MCU, but while we know Ryan Reynolds is bringing an R-rating with him, what does that mean for the Merc with a Mouth's supporting cast? When Collider sat down recently with Zazie Beetz to talk Amazon's Invincible, we also asked about the future of her Deadpool 2 character, Domino.

The gist is that somebody needs to get Kevin Feige on the phone immediately:

“No, I haven’t [heard about Domino's return]. I would love to revive the role. That was always in the world of what was potentially going to happen. I haven’t had any specific conversations around it. But I’m interested. Not only would I love to revive the role, I would love to figure out a way to make a Domino movie or something like that. We’ll see what happens, but I haven’t had any personal conversations."

RELATED: Kevin Feige Confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ Is an MCU Movie; Teases R-Rating and When It’s Filming

It's interesting to hear that Domino was certainly part of whatever form Deadpool 3 would've taken before the Disney/Fox merger, but it's impossible to tell how much that film has changed in the meantime. Back in November of last year, Disney set Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin on a new script, and just the fact that two Bob's Burgers alums are doing Deadpool signals, at the very least, a slightly different tone.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Either way, Beetz has been a bright spot of pretty much every project she's appeared in since 2015, so bringing Domino into the MCU is a no-brainer. Beetz was the first actress to portray a live-action version of the character, who was created by Rob Liefeld in 1992. She's a mutant, and basically her whole thing is that she's very, very lucky. It rules.

Be on the lookout for the rest of our interview with Beetz on the site soon. Invincible premieres on Amazon on March 26.

KEEP READING: Kevin Feige on ‘WandaVision’, ‘She-Hulk’, ‘Deadpool 3’, ‘Secret Invasion’, and More

Share Share Tweet Email

Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Whether He’d Play Grand Admiral Thrawn in 'The Mandalorian' He totally blue it.