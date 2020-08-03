As the PlayStation 4 enjoys its last days as the top console on Sony’s record books, fans around the world are wondering if their current-gen gear and peripherals are going to pair up and work with the next-gen system. That’s a fair question, especially since it’s been announced that some of the current PS4 titles will be playable on the PS5. But while Sony is willing to bridge the gap between the two consoles where software is concerned, allowing the lucrative peripherals market to cannibalize itself just ain’t part of their plan.
In a recent PlayStation blog post, PlayStation VR, Peripherals Marketing and Licensing, SIE spokesperson Isabelle Tomatis answered those questions for fans out there. The FAQ details follow below, but you can always head to the linked blog post to drop more questions in the comments if yours isn’t answered here. First up, the PS4’s DualShock 4 controller:
Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment
Will DualShock 4 work with PS5 games?
No, we believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller.
You could see this one coming, but it’s good to get clarification just the same. So which current PS4 peripherals and accessories will be compatible with the PS5? Here’s the current list with some explanation:
- Specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games.
- The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on PS5 (the headset companion app is not compatible with PS5).
- The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PS4 games.
- Both the PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5.
- Please note, not all PlayStation officially licensed or third-party peripherals/accessories may work on PS5. We recommend checking with the manufacturer to confirm whether a product will work on PS5 and specific titles.
Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment
But wait! There’s some good news: If you sprang for the PlayStation Camera during the PS4 days, it’ll work with the PS5 … for supported PS VR games … with an adapter (provided at no cost for PS VR users, which is nice):
Yes, PlayStation Camera will work with PS5 for playing supported PS VR games. It will require a PlayStation Camera adaptor that will be provided at no additional cost to PS VR users. More details on how to get the adaptor will be announced at a later date.
Stay tuned for more info as we get closer to the PS5’s ultimate release!