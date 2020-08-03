PS5: Will Those DualShock 4 Controllers Still Work With the New Console?

As the PlayStation 4 enjoys its last days as the top console on Sony’s record books, fans around the world are wondering if their current-gen gear and peripherals are going to pair up and work with the next-gen system. That’s a fair question, especially since it’s been announced that some of the current PS4 titles will be playable on the PS5. But while Sony is willing to bridge the gap between the two consoles where software is concerned, allowing the lucrative peripherals market to cannibalize itself just ain’t part of their plan.

In a recent PlayStation blog post, PlayStation VR, Peripherals Marketing and Licensing, SIE spokesperson Isabelle Tomatis answered those questions for fans out there. The FAQ details follow below, but you can always head to the linked blog post to drop more questions in the comments if yours isn’t answered here. First up, the PS4’s DualShock 4 controller:

Will DualShock 4 work with PS5 games?

No, we believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller.

You could see this one coming, but it’s good to get clarification just the same. So which current PS4 peripherals and accessories will be compatible with the PS5? Here’s the current list with some explanation: