A new interview with IndieWire reveals that Marvel Studios will be submitting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as a Drama Series for this year’s Emmys. This contrasts with their decision to submit WandaVision as a Limited Series, suggesting that Marvel may be envisioning a second season for their globe-hopping duo of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

Talking with IndieWire, executive producer and Marvel Studios VP of Production and Development Nate More confirmed the Drama Series categorization. While he stopped short of confirming that Season 2 is definitely moving forward, he emphasized that the door was open to the possibility:

“…Falcon and Winter Soldier is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen quiet acknowledgment from Marvel that it may be developing second seasons for some of its Disney+ series. Back in January, details about Michael Waldron’s deal with Disney hinted at a Season 2 for the streamer’s upcoming Loki. And earlier this month, Stan told Collider that he’d be interested in a second season. In February, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige acknowledged that some shows may see a second season:

“…it will always vary based on the story. Sometimes they’ll go into a Season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and then back into a series. We’ve announced that ‘Ms. Marvel,’ after her debut on Disney Plus, will be going into the second “Captain Marvel” film. But sometimes — it’s yet to be announced, but we are thinking of planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series.”

The Emmy field for Drama Series is relatively open this year, with COVID-related production delays rendering many perennial contenders (including last year’s winner, Succession) ineligible. When asked whether Stan and Mackie might both be run as lead actors, or if one might be considered for the supporting actor race, Moore was demure: “We haven’t had those deep discussions just yet.” With voting for the 2021 Emmys not taking place until June, Marvel has time to figure out their strategy.

The season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Friday, April 23 exclusively on Disney+. The first five episodes are streaming now.

