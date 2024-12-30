It’s a well-known fact that Will Ferrell is a Los Angeles Kings fanboy and often shows up at their games. However, last night on December 29, 2024, he showed up to the NHL game between the LA Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers dressed up as the iconic Buddy the Elf from his Christmas classic feature Elf. The statement maker here is that Buddy (Ferrell) had an unlit dangling cigarette in his mouth and a patchy white stubble beard, ironically making him look — well, human.

So it’s safe to say that Ferrell took his fans back to the North Pole, with a twist. The actor, known for playing the ever-gleeful Buddy in the holiday favorite Elf, turned heads right away and photos from last night quickly surfaced online. As per Variety, FanDuel Sports Network’s Carrlyn Bathe was able to catch up with the uncharacteristically disheveled Elf during a live broadcast from the game. Staying (mostly) in character, Ferrell as Buddy lamented that it had been “a tough holiday season” and that he was “looking for a Kings win.”

Released in 2003 and directed by Jon Favreau, Elf follows Buddy, a human raised at the North Pole, who ventures to New York City in search of his biological father (played by the late James Caan). The film has a global all-time take-home of $220 million and is now a Christmas staple. But if last night’s any proof, it’s clear that even the famously jolly Elf can feel a post-Christmas slump. All things considered though — Buddy’s rough-around-the-edges reemergence brought a unique off-season cheer to the hockey rink and has made him the talk of the town right away!

The Late James Caan Told Ferrell He Wasn't Funny

Close

During an interview with MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler podcast earlier this year, Ferrell revealed that at the time of filming, Caan, who played his father in the film, wasn’t very fond of his humor. Ferrell actually went on to describe the banter the two of them shared beautifully. “James Caan, may he rest in peace, we had such a good time working on that movie,” Ferrell recalled. He added that Caan would jokingly say, “I don’t get you. You’re not funny,” and even admitted to telling others the same. However, Ferrell took it in stride, and would respond with, “I know. I’m not Robin Williams.” However, after seeing the film’s final cut, Caan confessed to Ferrell that his performance was “brilliant.”

If Ferrell has gotten you in the mood to revisit Buddy’s more wide-eyed days, Elf is currently streaming on Hulu. The actor also has multiple other projects in the works as a producer, the exact details of which are not yet unveiled.

Your changes have been saved Elf Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs, who doesn't know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 9, 2003 Director Jon Favreau Cast Will Ferrell , James Caan , Bob Newhart , Ed Asner , Mary Steenburgen Zooey Deschanel , Daniel Tay , Faizon Love , Peter Dinklage Amy Sedaris , Michael Lerner , Andy Richter , Kyle Gass , Artie Lange , Leon Redbone , Ray Harryhausen , Claire Lautier , Ted Friend , Patrick Ferrell , Patrick McCartney , Jon Favreau , Lydia Lawson-Baird , Brenda McDonald , Annie Brebner Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Comedy Character(s) Buddy , Walter , Papa Elf , Santa , Emily , Jovie , Michael , Gimbels Manager , Miles Finch , Deb , Fulton , Morris , Eugene , Gimbels Santa , Leon the Snowman , Polar Bear Cub , NY 1 Reporter , NY 1 Anchor , Security Guard , Doctor / Mr. Narwhal , Carolyn , Nun , Elf Student Writers David Berenbaum Budget $33 million Studio(s) New Line Cinema Distributor(s) New Line Cinema , Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

