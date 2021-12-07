Universal has announced that Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum's newest comedy Strays will star Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Will Forte, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It seems like these strays have finally found a home.

Strays will be a live-action CGI hybrid adult comedy directed by Greenbaum. Dan Perrault (American Vandal) wrote the script, with the story following an abandoned dog who wants revenge on his terrible owner. Ferrell will star as the abandoned dog, while Foxx is slated to be one of the dogs who befriends him, leaving Forte as the nasty human owner whom the dogs are bent on getting revenge on. The film was shot in the fall and is currently heading into post-production. The dog characters will be created using visual effects.

Ferrell is currently starring in The Shrink Next Door, an Apple TV+ mini-series adapted from the true crime psychological podcast of the same name. Meanwhile, Foxx will be back on the silver screen as Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Foxx also has two other upcoming projects - The Cloned Tyrone and The Day Shift - both of which will hit Netflix next year. Forte was recently on the streaming series Flipped, while his MacGruber series for Peacock is coming later this month, and will see Forte reuniting with the film's stars Kristin Wiig and Ryan Philippe. Ferrell and Forte previously worked together on The Last Man on Earth.

There is currently no release date for Strays, but the second film from Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Greenbaum, American Vandal writer Perrault, and that impressive cast means that this adult comedy can't come soon enough.

