Watch: Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and Jimmy Fallon Channel ‘The Californians’ in Quarantine Sketch

If you feel like you’re going a little stir-crazy under quarantine, you’re not alone. These really are the longest days of our lives, which is no doubt what inspired Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and Jimmy Fallon to put together a full-on daytime soap spoof called “The Longest Days of Our Lives” on The Tonight Show. It’s incredibly silly and heavy on wordplay, and more than a little bit of a ripoff of the SNL sketch “The Californians,” but it’s a delight all the same.

In the sketch video, the trio of comedy performers are consistently taken aback by the revelation of a new lover in their triangle, with Ferrell donning various wigs and fake facial hair to play a variety of characters. It’s more than a little silly, but that’s part of the fun. These are uncertain times, and it’s nice to get a bit of a distraction in the form of Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig just 100% committing to insane daytime soap characters.

Ferrell and Wiig are no stranger to the format. You may recall the duo secretly made a Lifetime original movie a few years back, which aired without explanation on the network. This is admittedly a more low-rent version of that, and all involved break at one point or another, but again that’s part of the fun. Just silly people bein’ silly, and judging by TikTok, this same kinda thing is happening with everyone.

So check out this 4-minutes of fun nonsense below, which originally aired on Fallon’s “at-home” edition of The Tonight Show.