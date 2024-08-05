When it comes to comedy, nobody does it quite like Will Ferrell. His journey from the Saturday Night Live stage to the big screen is just as colorful as his personality. The stand-up comedian eventually branched out to the acting scene, with roles in Old School, the Austin Powers franchise, and Zoolander. However, it was only until mega comedic hits like Elf and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy that secured his spot as a Hollywood funnyman heavyweight.

Of course, even comedy giants have their off days. Despite his memorable performances, Ferrell’s other movies have sometimes landed in a third, earning scathing reviews for their over-the-top crudeness or shallow storytelling. But here’s the thing: no matter how critics react, Ferrell’s audacious brand of humor still manages to crack a smile or two. Celebrating his less favorable films, here are 10 critically panned Will Ferrell movies that are actually hilarious.

10 ‘The House’ (2017)

Directed by Andrew Jay Cohen

Scott (Ferrell) and Kate Johansen’s (Amy Poehler) dreams for their daughter’s college education hit a wall when their town nixes the scholarship program in favor of a new community pool. With no other options, they decide to go rogue and turn their friend Frank’s basement into a secret casino. Desperation drives this middle-class couple to risk it all, even as they struggle to secure loans and job reinstatements. As their underground gambling den gains traction, so does the suspicion of the local authorities.

The House might not be the pinnacle of Ferrell’s illustrious comedy career, but it’s a fun, lighthearted romp that offers plenty of laughs. The film may not be a comedic masterpiece, but it’s a solid choice for a good laugh. Think of it as a zany rollercoaster ride through suburbia’s underbelly, where most regular parents are willing to go to extreme lengths to fund their kid’s future - that’s where the good-natured charm of the movie lies.

9 ‘Daddy's Home 2’ (2017)

Directed by Sean Anders

Daddy’s Home 2 takes the holiday spirit and stirs it into a frothy mess of family drama. Brad (Ferrell) and Dusty (Mark Wahlberg), now BFFs in the co-dad club, decide to deck the halls with their families in a cozy cabin for Christmas. But things get hilariously chaotic when their polar opposite dads, Kurt (Mel Gibson) and Don (John Lithgow), crash the holiday. Kurt’s the tough guy anyone would expect to find in a wrestling ring, while Don’s the kind of dad who gives bear hugs that last a minute too long.

The sequel tries to sprinkle in some fresh jokes and yuletide cheer, but it often feels like it’s just recycling gags from the first film. While Gibson’s gruff dad steals the show with his comedic chops, the rest of the cast gets a bit lost in the snow. It’s not breaking new ground, but fans of the first film might still find themselves tickled in their funny bones - just don’t expect a holiday miracle.

8 ‘Semi-Pro’ (2008)

Directed by Kent Alterman

Ferell goes full throttle as Jackie Moon, the man with a grand plan: to save his woeful Flint Tropics from the scrap heap of basketball history. It’s 1976 in Semi-Pro, and Jackie’s juggling three roles as owner, coach, and player of the underdog team, which is struck in the league’s cellar. When he learns that the NBA merger might cut his team, he’s got to rally his crew of weird misfits and hard-hitting players.

One thing that makes Semi-Pro entertaining is the loony characters joining Jackie for the ride. Tagging along Jackie’s ambitious antics includes Monix (Woody Harrelson), a washed-up point guard looking for a fresh start, and Coffee Black (André Benjamin), the egotistical star player. It’s loud, silly, and basically Anchorman on a basketball court. Other than that, it doesn’t bring much new to the table. But for folks who are interested in seeing Ferrell as a quasi-owner-coach-player who’s clearly underqualified for the job, this movie’s a must-watch.

7 ‘Get Hard’ (2015)

Directed by Etan Cohen

Billionaire hedge-fund manager James King (Ferrell) finds himself in hot water after being convicted of fraud and sentenced to ten years in San Quentin. With just a month to prepare for prison life, James mistakenly believes Darnell Lewis (Kevin Hart) is a seasoned ex-con and hires him to toughen up. In reality, Darnell is a mild-mannered businessman who’s never had a run-in with the law. As Darnell trains James for his new life behind bars, the two men learn valuable lessons about each other, their biases, and themselves.

Despite the strong comedic pairing in Get Hard, the film relies heavily on racial stereotypes and repetitive jokes, leading to a predictable plot that becomes tiresome. Their chemistry is undeniable, but the humor quickly wears thin with repetitive jokes and stale premise. It’s a fun watch for fans of the Ferrell-Hart duo, but don’t plan on having high expectations.

6 ‘Daddy's Home’ (2015)

Directed by Sean Anders

Daddy’s Home follows mild-mannered radio exec Brad Whitaker (Ferrell) who’s on a mission to win over his stepchildren and be the best dad he can be. Just as he’s getting his groove on, in walks Dusty Mayron (Wahlberg), Sara’s charming ex-husband, and a walking billboard for perfect abs. As the quintessential alpha dad swoops in and steals the spotlight, Brad is left scrambling to prove his worth, which then only ensues more trouble for the aspiring stepdad.

There’s just something funny about two grown men fighting with each other for the attention of their family. As the two dads face each other for the ultimate “King of the Castle” title, they’ll soon learn that their antics only pose chaos for the family they seek to care about. Daddy’s Home is a light-hearted comedy with plenty of lowbrow humor and some genuine laughs, which stems from the sincerity of the plot. While it sticks to a formulaic plot, Ferrell and Wahlberg’s chemistry delivers enough chuckles to entertain.

5 ‘Superstar’ (1999)

Directed by Bruce McCulloch

Superstar is a hilarious trainwreck of a film that follows Mary Katherine Gallagher (Molly Shannon), a socially awkward Catholic schoolgirl with one burning ambition: a kiss straight out of a Hollywood romance. To get this coveted smooch from her crush, Sky Corrigan (Ferrell), Mary Katherine decides she needs to become a superstar. Enter the school talent show, where she aims to outshine the beautiful Evian, who’s busy dancing with Sky

The film is packed with Mary Katherine’s epic fails and cringeworthy antics, but that’s where the fun lies. The jokes can get a bit over-the-top and the plot’s a predictable mess, but if you’re into the SNL brand of humor and don’t mind some awkward chuckles, then Ferrell and Shannon might just deliver the right laughs.

4 ‘Kicking & Screaming’ (2005)

Directed by Jesse Dylan

Kicking & Screaming kicks off with Phil Weston (Ferrell), the lovable underdog who’s spent his whole life getting trampled by his alpha dad, Buck (Robert Duvall). When Buck boots Phil’s son off his elite soccer team, Phil takes the reins of the misfit squad his kid got dumped onto. Determined to finally one-up his dad, Phile dives into coaching, only to hilariously devolve into a crazed, win-at-all-costs tyrant - just like Buck.

Taking on the classic father-son rivalry trope with a side of soccer shenanigans, Kicking & Screaming delivers good old-fashioned laughs and a heap of cliches. Ferrell’s manic energy keeps things lively, but the plot’s as worn out as a pair of old cleats. It’s got all the makings of a feel-good flick, but don’t hold your breath for any twists or profound moments.

3 ‘Strays’ (2023)

Directed by Josh Greenbaum

These dogs are taking matters into their own paws. Strays flip the script on the typical doggie flick and add a subverted, wicked twist, giving a dark spin on the beloved genre. Reggie (Ferrell) is a sunny Border Terrier who’s a little too loyal for how own good. His owner, Doug (Will Forte), is a total loser who couldn’t care less about Reggie. When Reggie finally catches on to Doug’s jerkiness, he decides to get some sweet, sweet revenge.

Much like Ted, Strays takes a traditionally adorable concept and transforms it into a wild adult comedy filled with raunchy jokes, sex references, and more swearing than a sailor convention. It’s a brilliantly simple idea executed with a lot of charm, and despite its offbeatness, the film is a surprisingly touching story. The endless dick jokes can feel too much later on in the movie, but any film about dogs, no matter how crass it is, is guaranteed to deliver some genuine warmth to audiences.