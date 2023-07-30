Will Ferrell has been a pillar of comedy since the '90s, when he stole everyone's attention on Saturday Night Live. Over the years, he has proven his quality as an actor, moving outside the realm of comedies and into dramas. However, his name will forever be associated with the former, as he has starred in many of the best comedies of the 2000s.

Although he has his ups and downs like any other actor, many of his films have received high rankings in the popular review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. From beloved and outright iconic comedies to moderate yet acclaimed indies, Ferrell's highest-ranking movies on Rotten Tomatoes are a healthy mix of all his greatest hits.

10 'Blades of Glory' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

Blades of Glory stars Ferrell alongside John Heder as two fierce ice skaters banned from men's singles competition after their rivalry leads to a heated fight. However, finding a loophole means they must work together if they want to skate again, leading to a hilarious confrontational partnership.

Ferrell's movies excel when he's partnered with another comedic talent, and Heder keeps up with him every step of the way. Using physical and comedic timing to bring higher stakes, Ferrell and Hader elevate what could be an average screenplay. Blades of Glory is fun, funny, and delightfully zany, one of the rare Ferrell comedies that is more endearing than outright wacky.

9 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

"If you're not first, you're last." A quotable screenplay is the hallmark of a great film, especially when it is a comedy. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby follows professional NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby as he goes through a tumultuous point in his career.

The comedy in the film is brought on through absurd situations, which play into Ferrell's over-the-top antics. Ferrell displays his impeccable comedic timing to make it an appealing satire and parody. As mentioned, Talladega Nights' array of quotes cements its place in pop culture and to an entire generation who grew up with it.

8 'Megamind' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

Will Ferrell plays the titular character in Megamind. A renowned villain who defeats his nemesis, Megamind must build a new opponent after he begins feeling lost and without purpose. When his creation proves more dangerous than he thought, Megamind must step up and become a hero.

Ferrell's comedic style and energy make him an endearing and lovable character for children and adults alike. He is an expressive voice actor able to convey the emotions and personality of a character, adding depth and charm to Megamind and making his arc all the more rewarding. Although it might not be among the best animated movies from the 2010s, Megamind is a colorful and entertaining adventure that both celebrates and satirizes the superhero genre.

7 'Everything Must Go' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%

In Everything Must Go, Ferrell plays a man who has lost everything, from his job to his wife. Slipping back into alcoholism and needing to get rid of many of his possessions, he holds a yard sale where he spends a lot of time on his front lawn, gaining valuable connections with the people around him.

This is a serious switch-up from his usual roles, as he plays a brooding and vulnerable character. Ferrell is able to take an introspective character and delve into his sensitivities while still providing his candid humor. Everything Must Go shows a new, earnest side to Ferrell, a refreshing twist on his usual persona. The film is gentle, thoughtful, and a worthy showcase of his versatility.

6 'Stranger Than Fiction' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%

A hidden comedy gem of the 2000s, Stranger Than Fiction is among Ferrell's most quirky and acclaimed movies. The actor plays an IRS agent who suddenly begins to hear a narration of his life in his head. As the character grapples with the effects of narration, it disrupts his entire existence, from his work to his personal life.

Stranger Than Fiction is a unique blend as it blurs the lines of drama, fantasy, and comedy. Ferrell's performance anchors it all, making it a compelling and memorable watch and earning him a Golden Globe nomination. Balancing humor with emotional depth, Stranger Than Fiction is a sorrowful ode to what it means to be alive.

5 'Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Nearly a decade after the first film, the original cast returned for the long-awaited sequel, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. Ferrell's performance as Ron Burgundy makes him a clueless but charismatic news anchor who successfully satirizes the media industry and the evolution of news reporting, providing a hilarious take on the changes of the time.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues is a great expansion of the original movie, taking Ron and his motley crew on a new, outrageous story. It might be less quotable than its predecessor, but the sequel offers the same absurdist humor that made Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy such a hit.

4 'The Other Guys' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

The duality between Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell creates one of the funniest dynamics as two NYPD cops who want to step into the opportunity to be the best in the city. The chemistry between the two actors led to unbelievably funny and improvised sequences.

The Other Guys effectively embraces the buddy cop subgenre, as Ferrell and Wahlberg play the mismatched partners. The humor subverts the typical action movie tropes, making it a refreshing take. Along with the help of Adam McKay as director, The Other Guys uses wit and satire, evoking the absurd for humor and a satirical message about the financial system.

3 ‘Elf’(2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Ferrell's ticket to superstardom was Jon Favreau's 2003 Christmas comedy Elf. It tells the story of Buddy, a human adopted by an elf who raises him in the North Pole. The delightful premise takes Buddy to find his real dad in a fish-out-of-water story in New York City.

Ferrell as Buddy the Elf is a standout performance, bringing a childlike innocence and boundless energy. Endearing and unforgettable, Elf is a timeless Christmas classic that brings a message of love and unity during the holidays. The film finds the perfect balance between humor and warmth, resulting in a wholesome love letter to the joy and

2 'Barbie' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Please, call him mother. Greta Gerwig's Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Stereotypical Barbie, who begins suffering an existential crisis. Accompanied by her Ken (Ryan Gosling), Barbie journeys to the real world, where she meets the hapless yet well-meaning CEO of Mattel, played by Ferrell.

Barbie is a thoughtful and colorful examination of feminity and masculinity from one of modern cinema's greatest creative minds. The film is wacky, clever, subversive, and incredibly quotable, featuring a large ensemble cast where everyone gets to shine. Brilliant and powerful, Barbie is the kind of meta, self-referential movie that modern cinema needs more of.

1 'The Lego Movie' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

The Lego Movie was a pleasant surprise in the winter of 2014. The film follows Emmet Brickowski, a Lego figure who joins a fight against an evil businessman who plans to glue together everything in the Lego world. Part of the talented voice cast, Ferrell plays Lord Business, the antagonist to the people of the Lego world.

Both comedic and villainous, Ferrell's character is the perfect enemy for such a curious, funny effort. The film excels as a celebration of the Lego brand without seeming overly commercial or disposable. The Lego Movie is charming, clever, and instantly memorable, using its intriguing premise to reveal a deeper message about individuality and creativity.

