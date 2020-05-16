Will Ferrell & Rachel McAdams Go Full ‘Game of Thrones’ in Netflix’s ‘Eurovision’ First Look

Netflix has released the first clip from Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams‘ new comedy, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, and it’s truly a wonder to behold. Among the many delightful aspects of this first look clip is how it teases the big Game of Thrones energy Ferrell and McAdams will be bringing to their roles as a musical duo competing in the internationally-renowned Eurovision song contest.

Netflix shared the Eurovision clip to the Netflix ANZ Twitter account on Saturday. The clip is question is actually a music video for the song “Volcano Man,” the fictional song submitted to the Eurovision song contest by the movie’s protagonists, Lars Erickssong (Ferrell) and Sigrit Ericksdottir (McAdams), a.k.a. Fire Saga. Watching these two performing while clad in glam Viking gear in the Icelandic wilderness is absolutely incredible. You want singing on a glacier? Done. How about a few aerial shots of a black sand beach with waves crashing on the rocks? Done. You want synth-infused pop? Done. Oh, you wanna feel like you’re in a deleted scene of Thor: Ragnarok thanks to the costumes Lars and Sigrit are wearing? Done and done. It’s completely bananas and it doesn’t sound like it should work, but it absolutely does.

The #Eurovision dream is very much alive. Starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as members of the Icelandic band Fire Saga, check out #VolcanoMan, a new song from the upcoming movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/jIK7ccL3Ju — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) May 16, 2020

The “Volcano Man” music video is the first proper look (and confirmation of the movie’s official title) we’ve gotten since we reported on the Netflix comedy back in 2019. Per Netflix, the official synopsis for Eurovision Song Contest goes a little something like this:

“When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.”

In addition to Ferrell and McAdams in the lead roles, Eurovision Song Contest‘s supporting cast includes Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato, Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows), and Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag). Eurovision Song Contest is directed by David Dobkin (The Judge, Wedding Crashers) and is co-written by Ferrell and Andrew Steele (The Spoils of Babylon, Saturday Night Live).

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is set for release on June 26. Find out what other new movies are coming to Netflix in 2020 here.