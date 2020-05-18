These ‘Eurovision’ Images with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Are Too Freaking Silly!

I am a Serious Man. I’m typing this in a three-piece suit with my tie tied so tight my eyeballs are bulging. I drink my coffee dry. My children don’t even look at pictures of me in the eye. So when I look at the first images from Netflix’s upcoming Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams and see how simply silly they are… I seethe with serious rage!

Ferrell and McAdams star as aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit, who are given the chance to compete in the very real Eurovision Song Contest, an international competition where one song is crowned each year (again, this is very real). Throughout their trials to write the perfect song with fantastical, Scandinavian flair, they face off against other folks played in part by Dan Stevens (The Guest), Pierce Brosnan (Bond, James Bond), Demi Lovato (“Sorry, Not Sorry”), Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows), and Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag). Sounds like a grounded, realistic, serious drama set in the world of music, right?

Apparently not!!! Because these first images, helmed by director David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers), seem to reveal an egregiously silly comedy that promises to bring some old-school Ferrell energy onto Netflix and give McAdams a chance to show off her always impressive comedic chops! Crazy costumes, impassioned faces, hunky shirtless dancers… er, wait. That all happens at the very real Eurovision, too. Hmm. I guess I misread this one, it’s a serious docu-style drama after all. False alarm, carry on!

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga drops its very serious chord progression to Netflix June 26. Check out the first images below. And for more from the film, take a look at this musical first clip.