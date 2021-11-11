They also both reveal what was it about this project that made them want to do it.

With the first three episode of The Shrink Next Door arriving on AppleTV+ tomorrow, I recently got to speak with Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd about making the limited series. If you haven’t seen the trailer or heard the wild true story it’s based on, the eight-episode series explores the bizarre relationship between Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell) and his psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd). Over the course of their series, we see how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into something far more sinister when Herschkopf inserts himself into every part of Marty’s life. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn as Phyllis, Marty’s younger sister, and Casey Wilson as Bonnie, the wife of Dr. Herschkopf. The series is directed by Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz and written by Georgia Pritchett (who is also the showrunner).

During the interview, Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd talked about what about the material got them involved, the way Dr. Herschkopf uses small moments to gradually take over Marty’s life, the challenges of playing real people in such a unique story, and more. In addition, I asked them what someone should watch if they have never seen anything either of them had done before. It led to some funny answers.

Watch what Ferrell and Rudd had to say in the player above and below is a list of exactly what we talked about.

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd

If someone has never seen anything either of them has done what is the first thing they should watch and why?

The way Paul Rudd’s character uses small moments to gradually take over Will Ferrell’s life.

What was it about this project that made them want to do it?

The challenge of playing real people in such a unique story.

