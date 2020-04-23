Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd to Star in Apple’s Dark Comedy Series ‘The Shrink Next Door’

It’s an Anchorman reunion, as Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd are set to star in The Shrink Next Door, a limited series based on the hit Wondery podcast that just landed at Apple in a competitive situation.

The eight-episode dark comedy series is inspired by true events that detail the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly takes over Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and taking over his family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an unprecedentedly exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest.

Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) will direct from a script by Veep writer Georgia Pritchett, and both of them will executive produce with Ferrell and Rudd. Additional executive producers include Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez Productions, Jordana Mollick for Showalter’s Semi-Formal Productions, Marshall Lewy for Wondery, and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media. Joe Nocera, who hosted the podcast, will serve as a co-executive producer.

The Shrink Next Door is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, Gloria Sanchez Productions, Semi-Formal Productions, Wondery and Bloomberg Media. The series will debut globally on Apple TV+, which has the new Chris Evans series Defending Jacob premiering on Friday, along with Spike Jonze‘s documentary Beastie Boys Story.

Ferrell and Rudd haven’t shared the screen since the Anchorman sequel in 2013, and I’m relieved their legend will continue. This is the kind of series that Apple needs as it searches for its first real breakout hit, though I was very impressed with both The Morning Show and Little America.

