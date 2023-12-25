With starring roles in iconic modern comedies like Anchorman, Talladega Nights, and Step Brothers, Will Ferrell can only be viewed as one of the defining stars of American comedy in the 21st century thus far. While he has found occasion to stun fans in slightly more dramatic roles before, the most overlooked facet of his career to date is what he has achieved as a producer.

The obvious highlight of his production efforts so far is undoubtedly the acclaimed HBO drama series Succession which saw Ferrell, along with numerous others, win two Primetime Emmys. While his television producer credits also include hit series like Eastbound & Down and Dead to Me, his cinematic exploits have yielded some intriguing results as well, ranging from dark comedies like Am I OK? and The Menu to complicated and uncomfortable movies like May December.

10 'Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters' (2013)

Directed by Tommy Wirkola

Just the fourth film that Will Ferrell served as a producer on, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters was the first to see him really depart his comedic roots. A fantasy horror movie with no small amount of action, it re-imagines the famous fairy tale figures as witch-killing bounty hunters, following them as they are hired to retrieve children abducted by witches to be sacrificed for the coming Blood Moon.

While critics didn’t show much love for the genre-bending film, it performed well at the box office, raking in a worldwide total of $226.3 million against a budget of $50 million. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay served as producers through their company, Gary Sanchez Productions, with the film looking to capitalize on the early-2010’s interest in supernatural films.

9 'Hot Rod' (2007)

Directed by Akiva Schaffer

As a box office flop which was met with critical derision, Hot Rod may not be the most impressive film that Will Ferrell has ever put his name too, but it does represent a pivotal point in his career as it was the first project he ever produced. The film follows Rod Kimble (Andy Samberg), an amateur stuntman who sets his mind to accomplishing his largest, most daring stunt to raise funds for his arrogant and disrespectful stepfather when he falls ill and needs a heart transplant.

Despite its narrative pitfalls, the film featured an impressive ensemble cast with Bill Hader, Danny McBride, Isla Fisher, Sissy Spacek, Ian McShane, Will Arnett, and Chris Parnell all starring in it. While its theatrical release was underwhelming, it did become something of a minor cult classic on home video thanks to its quirky comedy instincts and its stellar cast.

8 'Sleeping with Other People' (2015)

Directed by Leslye Headland

An R-rated rom-com, Sleeping with Other People operates with a surprisingly grounded basis as it follows a woman in an adulterous relationship and a detached playboy who, 12 years after they lost their virginity with each other, reunite at a sex addicts meeting. From there, they try to maintain a strictly platonic friendship, but things start to get complicated when they begin to develop romantic feelings for one another.

It found two compelling leads with Alison Brie and Jason Sudeikis in the starring roles while its supporting cast featured Adam Scott, Katherine Waterston, Amanda Peet, Jason Mantzoukas, and Natasha Lyonne. The film was produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions, a sister company to Ferrell and McKay’s Gary Sanchez Productions which the two created with the intent of focusing on women’s voices in comedy.

7 'Am I OK?' (2022)

Directed by Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro

As a romantic comedy with a stern focus on issues unique to the LGBTQIA+ community, Am I OK? was critically lauded upon release as being a smart and funny movie with an emphasis on timely themes. It follows Lucy (Dakota Johnson), a woman in her 30s who comes to the realization that all her past dates with men have failed because she is a lesbian. Aided by her best friend Jane (Sonoya Mizuno), she navigates her coming out and her entry into a whole new dating scene.

While it has some genuinely funny moments, it was celebrated for the core journey of self-discovery Lucy embarks on and the manner in which it was handled. Under Gloria Sanchez Productions, Will Ferrell produced it alongside Jessica Elbaum while Dakota Johnson co-produced it under her TeaTime Pictures banner. Following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022, distribution rights were acquired by Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max, however it is yet to be released in any capacity.

6 'Booksmart' (2019)

Directed by Olivia Wilde

Taking the idea of the high school comedy and bringing it into the modern age with a perfectly-executed gender swap, Booksmart saw Olivia Wilde kick-start her directorial career in fine form. The film follows best friends Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein), two unpopular students who, on the eve of graduation, make it their mission to experience all the hard-partying antics of high school life that they have missed out on.

Its new lens on the familiar genre gave the film a refreshing quality without skimping on any of the fun or vulgarity typically associated with coming-of-age comedies. With a runtime of 102 minutes, it’s sprightly and genuinely funny while also eager to address common issues faced by today’s youth with surprising depth and strong insight.

5 'Hustlers' (2019)

Directed by Lorene Scafaria

Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers proved to be a critical hit of 2019 as a crime comedy-drama following a crew of scheming strippers. It primarily follows Destiny (Constance Wu), an exotic dancer who befriends a veteran of her industry in Ramona (Jennifer Lopez). With a group of ex-strippers, the duo devises a ploy to steal money from rich clients to get by during the 2008 financial crisis, but cracks soon begin to appear in their scheme as their operation expands.

The film was loosely based on a story published in New York Magazine in 2015, and it found a vibrant, energetic pacing with Lopez’s career-best performance and its con-artist antics, thriving as an empowering picture, but a contemplative and intelligent one as well. It was produced under Gloria Sanchez Productions with Ferrell, Elbaum, and McKay all credited while Lopez was listed as a co-producer as well.

4 'Vice' (2018)

Directed by Adam McKay

Following the success of Adam McKay’s surprising genre pivot with The Big Short, the re-invented filmmaker set out to make the political biographical satire Vice, with his long-time collaborator Will Ferrell attached as a producer. The film stars Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, documenting his political career including the unprecedented power he obtained as the Vice President to George W. Bush (portrayed by Sam Rockwell).

The film represents a cinematic highlight in Ferrell and McKay’s collaborations, with Vice going on to win one Academy Award from an impressive eight nominations. Sadly, in 2019, the two creators would part ways following a heated dispute concerning a casting decision on the HBO series Winning Time, a dispute which even led Ferrell and McKay to dissolve their production house, Gary Sanchez Productions, with Ferrell becoming a partner at Gloria Sanchez Productions while McKay founded Hyperobject Industries.

3 'Oh Lucy!' (2017)

Directed by Atsuko Hirayanagi

While it is a comedy film, Oh Lucy! was a distinct departure from the brand of comedy many would associate with Will Ferrell. The 2017 picture follows Setsuko (Shinobu Terajima), a lonely office worker from Tokyo who develops a crush on her English teacher, John Woodruff (Josh Hartnett), and follows him back to Los Angeles when he leaves Japan, ending up stuck with her sister and her niece in America.

Interestingly, there is some similarity between Terajima’s protagonist and many of Will Ferrell’s characters with an apparent self-centeredness, but Setsuko is truly grounded with a dumbfounding, undeniable humanity which grounds every decision she makes. It leads to a strangely lovable movie which coasts by on its culture-shock antics with no small amount of quirkiness and charm.

2 'May December' (2023)

Directed by Todd Haynes

Mixing strong comedic instincts with a contemplative story which consistently catches its audience off guard, May December is looming as being one of 2023’s best movies. It centers on the problematic relationship between Gracie Atherton-Yu (Julianne Moore) and her husband Joe (Charles Melton) – who she first became involved with when she was 36 and he was 13 – as, 20 years later, their marriage is strained when actress Elizabeth Berry (Natalie Portman) arrives to study Gracie for an upcoming movie role.

Delicately poised, it balances its overt themes of sexual abuse against a genuinely funny farce of relationship troubles grounded by brilliant performances from all involved. It was a hit on the year’s festival circuit, with the film - loosely based on true events - even being nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

1 'The Menu' (2022)

Directed by Mark Mylod

An instant cult hit, The Menu was an eager and attention-grabbing skewering of social elites imbued with a venomous black comedy to give it a hard-hitting punch. It follows Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) and Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy), a couple who travel to a coastal restaurant for an unparalleled dining experience with an exclusive group of wealthy personalities, but the establishment’s host, Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), has some shocking surprises in store.

Combining the satirical premise and astonishingly lavish setting with no small amount of horror intrigue and violence, The Menu gradually builds an atmospheric intensity which creates some genuine chills. While it was sadly overlooked by the Academy Awards, The Menu was viewed by many to be among the best films of the year. Ferrell co-produced it alongside Adam McKay and Betsy Koch who had all been attached to the project since 2019.

