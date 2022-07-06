Amazon has acquired the rights to Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon’s untitled wedding comedy, from writer and director Nick Stoller. No further details regarding the project, including other cast or plot, have been revealed.

Ferrell, best known for his acting roles in classics such as Elf and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, got his breakthrough in the 1990s on Saturday Night Live. After leaving the cast in 2002, he moved on to star in several films as well as becoming co-founder of the comedy website Funny or Die. Ferrell co-produced the HBO sports comedy series Eastbound and Down as well as The Chris Gethard Show. He’s been nominated and won several awards for his work, including a Golden Globe nomination for his production work on the dark political satire film Vice.

After working briefly as a model, Witherspoon got her big break in acting with 1991’s The Man in the Moon. She had subsequent roles that received great reviews. Her most notable role was as the lead character of sorority girl turned law student Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. Her talent in the role led to a nomination for Best Actress at the Golden Globes. She’s done a lot of work for various causes, including domestic violence prevention and breast cancer awareness. She has also expanded her career by producing several projects, including three Netflix films.

The film was adapted from a screenplay written by Stoller and Funny or Die creator, Billy Eichner. Other films Stoller has created are Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, The Five-Year Engagement, Neighbors, and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Stoller's upcoming project Bros is expected to release on September 30.

The untitled wedding comedy will be produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions, where Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will represent the company. Witherspoon and Laurel Neustadter’s production company Hello Sunshine, which is producing the upcoming adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, will also serve as producer. Stoller and Conor Welch will produce for Global Solutions. Executive producer of the project will be Ashley Strumwasser.

The expansive career ventures and production experiences brought to the table by both talents are very promising for this film. They both have backgrounds in comedy, so the laughs are guaranteed. It’ll be interesting to see if this romantic comedy holds up to the history and successes of Witherspoon and Ferrell.