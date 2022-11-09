Will Ferrell’s Elf is one of the best Christmas movies ever. His portrayal of Buddy the Elf has brought joy to many across generations, but he hasn’t done a Christmas movie since — till director Sean Anders’ Spirited came along. He is set to once again to spread Christmas joy as The Ghost of Christmas Present, starring alongside comedic gold Ryan Reynolds. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor spoke about the reason why he hasn't done a holiday movie in so long, and his “crazy” experience doing the musical.

Ferrell explained his love for the filmmakers, with whom he previously made Daddy's Home: "You know, I love Sean [Anders] and John [Morris], the filmmakers. I've done two other movies with them, but I'd never done a musical before." Spirited is billed as a musical based on “Charles Dickens's story of a miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey.” The movie sees Reynolds as the Scrooge-like character Clint Briggs, whose soul has been chosen for redemption by the Ghost of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. The actor further explained, "I just thought it was such a different creative reimagining of A Christmas Carol in a way that I'd never heard before in a really smart way a way that could be funny but meaningful."

It's the concept of the movie that’s bound with comedy that really drew him to the project 20 years after making Elf with Jon Favreau. He said, "When you kind of have that blending of heart, comedy, and message, that's what you're trying to pull off." Speaking of challenges that singing and dancing present while doing a musical the actor feels the challenge was “living up to the complexity of the songs that they had written."

Image via AppleTV+

RELATED: 'Spirited' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Find New Cheer in 'A Christmas Carol'

​​​​​​​The trailers showcased both Reynolds and Ferrell doing illustrated musical numbers, and the duo also previously released a hilarious video on Twitter addressing their “questionable pitch.” The actor explained, "When you're singing, I've always kind of sang in a comedic way. But when you have to emote feeling and story and everything through the song, it's a whole other skill level. And so that was like that was crazy." No matter their pitch or the dancing skills, Christmas will arrive early for fans waiting for the upcoming feature anyway.​​​​​​​

Spirited will make a limited theatrical debut on November 11, before making a streaming debut on Apple TV+ on November 18. You can check out the trailer below: