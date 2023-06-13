Will Ferrell is a name that people don’t generally associate with the Spanish language Novella Western genre. But Ferrell has successfully cemented his name in movies as a man who will try everything. In this unexpected departure from his usual setting, Ferrell finds himself slinging guns, riding horses, and getting caught up in Mexican standoffs. The entire movie is in Spanish with English subtitles and is a wonderful outlet for Ferrell to flex his linguistic skills. Casa de mi Padre, translated to 'House of My Father' in English, is partly an homage to the melodramatic Telenovelas and Spaghetti Westerns from the '70s. And it's also partly a riff on the low-budget, sloppy films from a similar era. Undoubtedly, it's a delicate tightrope walk, but Casa De Mi Padre walks it with a delightful balance.

Who Is in 'Casa de mi Padre's Stellar Cast?

Casa de mi Padre, at times, can feel like an overextended SNL sketch, and that's to be expected considering that most of the crew attached to the movie, on-screen or off-screen, have been a part of SNL. The movie was written by Andrew Steele and directed by Matt Piedmont, both of whom have worked alongside Ferrell in his 'SNL' and 'Funny or Die' years. The filmmakers have clearly been blessed with the best cast they could hope for as all the actors seem to get what the movie is trying to achieve and for the most part their performances come from the same direction. Armando Alvarez (Will Ferrell) is a simple-minded rancher who has been traumatized from when he accidentally killed his mother while trying to protect her. His father, Miguel Ernesto (Pedro Armendáriz Jr.) is an old man who stands for honor, courage, and strength, and he can’t seem to love Armando no matter how hard he tries. Instead, all of his love flows towards Raul (Diego Luna), Armando’s younger brother who has recently brought home lots of money and a beautiful wife Sonia (Genesis Rodriguez). But as it later turns out, Raul is caught up in the drug business, and his return has launched an all-out war with Mexican mob boss Onza (Gael García Bernal) that threatens to disrupt the family peace and honor. Now, it is up to Armando to save his family and find redemption in the process.

The movie is filled with legit Mexican actors, some of whom have appeared in Novellas before. Diego Luna is tragic, compelling, and lovable. Rodriguez is a veteran of telenovelas, and she brings her mastery and eloquence to the movie. The late Armendáriz Jr. has gravitas and grace. There’s also a brief but powerful cameo from Nick Offerman, famous for his performance in Parks and Rec, who seems to have carried his Ron Swanson persona into this Novella picture. He plays the role of an American DEA agent, and everything about him — his mustache, his confidence, and even his Spanish — is as American as it gets.

'Casa de mi Padre' Pays Homage to Telenovelas & Westerns

From the opening credits, it's clear that Casa de mi Padre is no ordinary Western. The opening sequence feels like a lovechild born out of Quentin Tarantino and Sergio Leone movie openings. The violence of the movie during its shootouts and blood splatters are also reminiscent of a Tarantino film, and the influences of Sergio Leone are very apparent in the movie's setting and characters. The film's telenovela homage is most apparent in the way characters carry themselves with a sense of heightened exaggeration, complete with melodramatic acting, exaggerated mannerisms, and a healthy dose of absurdity.

While soap operas have been in decline in the US, telenovelas are still popular in Mexico, and to the viewers who are familiar with such a culture Casa de mi Padre will serve as a highly enjoyable watch as it is laced with many references to the genre. Even though Casa de mi Padre tends to parody certain aspects of the genre it operates within, the movie plays it straight for the most part, and one can sense that it yearns nostalgically for the old school Westerns and Telenovelas of the yesteryears.

'Casa de mi Padre' Is Weird Through and Through

For a movie categorized as a comedy, Casa de mi Padre is surprisingly almost devoid of jokes. At times, this lack of humor almost makes one question if they're supposed to enjoy the movie and the story it's trying to convey with a straight face. And who's to say they're not? But then, the movie hits them with the most ridiculous scenes. It’s one of those movies that are so bad they’re good, but unlike the cult classics like The Room, the audience can see the intentionality behind the poor taste. The movie plays it straight for the most part except for the bits when it decides to get absurd. And when it does decide to stroll through such territories, it goes all out. For instance, there’s a scene where a coyote and an albino tiger were supposed to engage in deadly combat. But before the scene, a 4th wall-breaking message appears from the 2nd camera assistant of the movie who apologizes for not being able to show the actual recorded fight scene between “live coyotes, two Bengal tigers and a lion,” due to legal reasons. The letter goes on to talk about how the tiger did “Cocaína” and ate some of the crew members, before requesting the viewer to keep the poor quality of the sequence a secret.

Of course, there are more of these intentional “mistakes” that the movie never apologizes for. These “mistakes” are meant to poke fun at the filmmaking blunders that often seem to slip past the post-production of low-budget movies. And these are the moments when the film feels freshly clever. One that sticks to mind is when during a telephone exchange you see one individual put down the receiver while the other is still talking, and in the very next shot, the movie seems to forget it all and carry on with the phone conversation as if the call never disconnected. It’s one of those moments that makes you want to rewind in confusion and let out a smile in delight when you finally understand what it’s trying to do. The movie is littered with many such goof-ups and packaged as gifts for the fans to unfold.

There are a few more scenes that border on a similar level of ridiculousness, and their absurdity is heightened by the center of the largely humorless story they orbit. This tactic does work to the movie's advantage at certain points, but sometimes it just feels like the movie is dragging on too long. But is it a worthwhile trade? Well, that's the thing about Casa de mi Padre — it is a very weird project, and definitely not for everyone. Those who are familiar with Mexican telenovelas and Western tropes will definitely find themselves laughing at familiarity, but most of the references are likely to fly over a general audience. Watching the movie, one can almost imagine Will Ferrell laughing to himself in the shower after imagining himself, a tall white guy, playing a lead in a Mexican novella. And he was so pleased with this basic outline that he didn't feel the need to add more humor.