Coyote vs. Acme star Will Forte has a message for the cast and crew of the possibly never-to-be-released film - and it's pretty bleak. In a post on social media today, Forte details how he had yet to see the film when he first heard it was to be deleted, and wondered if it was all that bad. However, upon seeing it, he discovered that was far from the truth. "Super funny throughout, visually stunning, sweet, sincere, and emotionally resonant in a very earned way". He then expresses his shock and dismay at Warner Bros. Discovery's plan to write the film off as a loss for tax purposes, leaving it forever unreleased.

He then expresses his gratitude towards everyone who made the film possible, especially to those who will never see the fruit of their labors: "You should be so proud of it - a movie that should be seen, but won't. Please know that all the years and years of hard work, dedication and love that you put into this movie shows in every frame." before signing off with a "That's all, folks". Prospects for the movie currently look bleak - while Warner Bros. was convinced to shop the film after its rapturous reception among creatives, no buyer has yet been found to their satisfaction.

What is 'Coyote vs. Acme'?

Directed by Earth to Echo and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows helmer Dave Green, Coyote vs. Acme was to tell the story of classic Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote and his attempt to sue the Acme Corporation after innumerable failed attempts to use their products to capture his eternal nemesis, the Roadrunner. An animation/live-action hybrid akin to Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Forte was to star as the Coyote's lawyer, who would face off against Acme Corporation counsel John Cena in the courtroom. While the film tested well, it became a casualty of Warner Bros. head David Zaslav's rapacious cost-cutting measures, which have already seen two other lagely-completed films (the DC superhero film Batgirl and the animated sequel Scoob!: Holiday Haunt) put into the vaults permanently, their costs written off for tax credits. No final decision on Coyote vs. Acme has yet been announced, but Forte's comments do not inspire a great deal of optimism.