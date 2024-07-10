The Big Picture Will Forte & D'Arcy Carden star in Sunny Nights, a new Aussie crime comedy about spray-tan entrepreneurs in Sydney.

The duo play American siblings navigating the Australian underworld in a darkly comedic tale of self-discovery.

Created by Keetch & Freer, Sunny Nights has a talented cast including Rachel House, Jessica De Gouw, and more.

Will Forte and D'Arcy Carden are headed Down Under for a new crime comedy series. The duo will play a pair of would-be spray-tanning entrepreneurs in Sunny Nights. Deadline reports that the series is being produced by the Australian streaming service Stan.

Sunny Nights will star Forte and Carden as Martin and Vicki Marvin, an American brother-sister duo who relocate to Sydney, Australia in the hopes of establishing a spray-tanning business. Instead, however, they find themselves entangled in the Australian underworld, desperately trying to stay solvent, out of jail, and alive. The show's official logline bills the show as "a story of how a little bit of sun, a change of scenery, and a touch of violent crime can help a person find their true self." In addition to Forte and Carden, the series will also star Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok), Jessica De Gouw (Arrow), Megan Wilding (Gold Diggers), Ra Chapman (Wentworth), Miritana Hughes (Preacher), George Mason (The Power of the Dog), Matuse (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga) and rugby player Willie Mason, making his acting debut.

Who Are Will Forte and D'Arcy Carden?

Forte was a writer for That '70s Show and 3rd Rock From the Sun when he was hired as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Over his eight seasons on the sketch-comedy series, he played a number of bizarre characters, most notably the eccentric special agent MacGruber, who he would later play in a movie and a TV series. He moved on to The Last Man on Earth, a Fox sitcom he both starred in and created; it ran for four seasons. He also starred in The Brothers Solomon, Nebraska, and Booksmart. Earlier this year, he starred in the Netflix miniseries Bodkin, and will next be seen in SNL co-star Tina Fey's re-imagining of the Alan Alda movie The Four Seasons. Carden had a recurring role on Broad City before breaking out as the artificial assistant Janet on the supernatural sitcom The Good Place. She has also appeared in the films Greener Grass, Shotgun Wedding, and The Gutter. She recently starred in Amazon's A League of Their Own, and can next be seen in the dystopian rom-com Turn Me On.

Sunny Nights was created by Nick Keetch and Ty Freer, who will also write the series with Marieke Hardy, Lally Katz, Clare Sladden, and Niki Aken. Bridget Callow-Wright will produce the series. Executive producers include stars Forte and Carden; Shay Spencer, Jason Burrows, and Chloe Rickard for Jungle Entertainment; Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Chris Davis, and Amotz Zakai for Echo Lake Entertainment; Myra Model of Myra Model Management; and Trent O’Donnell.

Sunny Nights is currently filming in New South Wales, Australia, and has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.