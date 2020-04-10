Collider Connected: Will Forte Talks Quibi’s ‘Flipped’, ‘MacGruber’, ‘The Last Man on Earth’, and More

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As you hopefully noticed over the past few weeks, we recently launched a new live interview series called Collider Connected, in which we conduct an interview live on our YouTube channel. Our inaugural guest was Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (watch that here), and our second guest was two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins (watch that here).

While the first two episodes featured two amazing wizards at their craft, for the next episode, we landed someone who makes everyone laugh: Will Forte.

During our wide-ranging conversation, Forte talked about his new series, Flipped (which is now available on the Quibi app), working with co-star Kaitlin Olson, what the past few weeks have been like for him, how the “celery up your butt” plot point came to be in MacGruber, what props he owns from the film, what it was like working on Late Show with David Letterman back in the late 90s and how that impacted his writing, what it was like growing his huge beard for The Last Man on Earth and then shaving half of it off, and so much more it would be impossible to list it all here.

You can watch what he had to say in the player above and further down the page is exactly what we talked about.

Finally, if you’re not familiar with Quibi, the service is designed to be watched on your phone and features a crazy amount of original content from Hollywood’s biggest stars and creators. New episodes are released daily and all episodes are ten minutes or less. Quibi will be releasing 175 new original shows in the first year including scripted, unscripted and daily news.

If you’re interested in watching, Quibi is offering a 90 day free trial for a limited time – just sign-up at Quibi.com before the end of April. Quibi will cost $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads. I believe it is just available in the United States and Canada for now.

