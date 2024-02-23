The 90s hit show, Will & Grace, was a monumental sitcom that still reigns as one of the best series of all time and is noted for its pivotal cast of memorable characters played by Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally. From breaking down various social barriers to featuring an array of epic guest stars, including Debbie Reynolds, Blythe Danner, and Woody Harrelson, Will & Grace is a top-notch series that changed the landscape of prime-time television forever. Out of the series' eleven seasons, there are a ton of signature episodes that have a special place in fans' hearts, but there are some like 'Bacon and Eggs,' and 'Lows in the Mid-Eighties,' that belong in a category of their own.

While Will & Grace is full of unforgettable episodes that could fill several lists, there are some, such as 'All About Christmas Eve,' 'Me and Mr. Jones,' and the two-part episode, 'The Moveable Feast', which are simply some of the series' absolute best episodes. From the finale of season 6, 'I Do. Oh, No, You Di-in't,' to 'Last Ex to Brooklyn' starring Oscar-winning actress, Mira Sorvino, these are the 10 best episodes of Will & Grace, ranked!

Will & Grace Creator David Kohan, Mark Mutchnick Release Date September 21, 1998 Cast Megan Mullally Eric McCormack , Debra Messing , Sean Hayes Main Genre Comedy Seasons 11

10 "I Do. Oh, No, You Di-in't"

Season 6, Episode 24

Image via NBC

As Karen (Megan Mullally) and her future husband, Lyle Finster (John Cleese), prepare for their big day in Las Vegas, Will (Eric McCormack) learns some unsettling news about Leo (Harry Connick Jr.) and his recent Doctor's Without Borders trip in Cambodia that could damage his and Grace's marriage. While Will tries to save his best friend's relationship, Jack (Sean Hayes) gets the opportunity to perform as a backup dancer for Rosario's (Shelley Morrison) childhood friend and award-winning singer, Jennifer Lopez, at Karen and Lyle's reception.

Even though season 6, episode 24, 'I Do. Oh, No, You Di-in't' reveals Leo's shocking infidelity, it's still considered to be one of the best episodes, mainly because of Lopez's guest appearance. On top of Lopez's star-studded performance, the episode also features a hilarious cameo by legendary actor and Clue star, Tim Curry, who plays Lyle's brother, Marion Finster, and adds his own touch of cheeky humor to this memorable episode.

9 "All About Christmas Eve"

Season 5, Episode 11

Image via NBC

Since Grace (Debra Messing) and Leo have tickets to the classic Christmas show, The Nutcracker, on Christmas Eve, Will decides to spend the holiday with Karen and Jack at the luxurious Palace Hotel, but when Leo gets paged by the hospital, Grace calls Will to take his ticket. Will manages to get to the theater in time for the show, but unfortunately, so does Leo, which results in an ongoing game of terrible timing and a final realization that neither Leo nor Will really wants to see The Nutcracker.

Season 5, episode 11, 'All About Christmas Eve,' puts Will in a relentless game of tug-of-war between Grace and Karen, and Jack, who make him perform a series of ridiculous stunts to get back into their good graces. From having to sing The 12 Days of Christmas as The Count from Sesame Street to Leo and Will arguing about who gets the ticket, the episode is a non-stop laughter fest that highlights the true spirit of the holidays. The episode concludes with an iconic moment of all the characters adorned in white cotton bathrobes dancing through the hotel room, making it one of the best Will & Grace episodes.

8 "Bathroom Humor"

Season 8, Episode 11

Image via NBC

Karen invites Grace, Will, and Jack to an extravagant birthday party she's hosting for herself which features an impressive guest list of A-list celebrities. The trio is excited to finally be included in Karen's circle of famous friends, but when Beverly Leslie (Leslie Jordan) reveals to them that Karen has thrown the exclusive event for the last ten years, Grace, Will, and Jack try to figure out why she had never invited them before, pitting the three friends together that ends with a messy fight in the bathroom.

Season 8, Episode 11, 'Bathroom Humor' was the show's second live episode, which was also filmed in Karen's extremely large bathroom. With only one set to work with, the cast shows off their comedic chops with hysterical slapstick and improvised moments and even tries to refrain from breaking character as Karen scolds them while they're caked in baby powder and lotion. The episode adds an authentic tone to the show that just reinforces why audiences fell in love with these four fabulous friends and the overall show in the first place.

7 "24"

Season 5, Episode 24

Image via NBC

When Karen wants to scatter Stanley's ashes at sea, Will, Grace, and Jack accompany her on her private yacht, but they quickly discover that Stanley's former mistress, Lorraine Finster (Minnie Driver), somehow managed to sneak aboard for the occasion. As Lorraine tries to convince Karen to give her some of Stanley's estate, Grace finds Leo's bag along with an unsettling letter inside from his attractive colleague (Patricia Arquette).

Only a show like Will & Grace could manage to take a somber event like spreading the ashes of a loved one and turn it into a wild, unexpected whirlwind of an episode that ultimately ends on a shocking cliffhanger regarding Leo and Grace. Between Will and Jack singing along to Elton John's Crocodile Rock to Karen and Lorraine's over-the-top fighting like two spoiled children, season 5, episode 24, '24,' is without a doubt one of the best Will & Grace episodes.

6 "Bacon and Eggs"

Season 5, Episode 2

Image via NBC

While stalking Kevin Bacon, Jack ends up being hired by the actor as his new personal assistant and is unaware that Jack is actually his stalker. Since Jack is busy with his new position, he doesn't have a lot of time to stalk Bacon, who secretly believes if no one is stalking him, then he must be losing his credibility. Meanwhile, Grace anxiously awaits the result of her at-home pregnancy test and is unexpectedly visited by the handsome Dr. Leo Markus (Harry Connick Jr.), who could put a halt to Grace and Will's current plans to have a baby.

According to Bacon, his appearance on Will & Grace in season 5, episode 2, 'Bacon and Eggs' is one that his fans mention the most to him, declaring it as one of his finest performances and, honestly, it's easy to see why. While he's flawless in the entire episode, nothing tops him and McCormack reenacting the iconic routine from Bacon's 1984 movie, Footloose, which is just pure comedy gold as well as one of the most memorable moments in television history.

5 "Me and Mr. Jones"

Season 6, Episode 4

Image via NBC

Jack manages to land a co-starring role in an off-Broadway production opposite Tony Award-winning actor, James Earl Jones, but when Jones' performance is overshadowed by Jack's minor part, he turns to his co-star for advice on how to improve. Jones ends up joining Jack's acting class and between a reenactment of a scene from Sex and the City and Karen's unhelpful advice, Jones realizes he's not the one who needs instructions.

Known for his dramatic roles, Jones is an absolute riot in season 6, episode 4, 'Me and Mr. Jones,' which is ranked as one of the absolute best Will & Grace episodes. His chemistry with the cast is sidesplitting, but nothing beats his portrayal of Kim Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones, from Sex in the City and being told to speak his lines in an unexpected head voice. The fact that Jones is a good sport and even cracks jokes at his own expense ("I've got Darth Vader money!") not only makes him one of the series' most memorable guest stars but also the perfect addition to a top-notch Will & Grace episode.

4 "Moveable Feast"

Season 4, Episodes 9 & 10

Image via NBC

Instead of suffering alone on the Thanksgiving holiday, Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen embark on an epic tour of visiting their dysfunctional families together, but only for a determined short amount of time. With a timer in hand, each of them pays a respectable visit to several different homes (and one prison), resulting in a series of shenanigans and passive-aggressive banter that brings them all together for the special occasion in the end.

Season 4, episodes 9 and 10, 'Moveable Feast', is the show's third Thanksgiving episode and a two-parter that features notable guest stars including Debbie Reynolds, Blythe Danner, Beau Bridges, and Mullally's future husband and Parks and Recreation star, Nick Offerman. The episode effortlessly captures the true chaos of the holidays and visiting certain relatives who are only interested in prying and gloating, as well as the ones who genuinely want to spend time with everyone. While each character's family is unique in their way, the episode still manages to find relatable ground in each, making this an all-time best Will & Grace episode.

3 "Gypsies, Tramps, and Weed"

Season 3, Episode 7

Image via NBC

When Grace gives Will a free psychic reading for his birthday, he's skeptical but still humors her and after the psychic predicts several accurate events, Will returns only to learn that he will end up with someone whose name starts with the letter "J" and panics thinking it's Jack. To make matters worse, Jack gifts Will a Cher doll for his birthday, but since Will has zero interest in the present, Jack takes the doll himself, acting as though he's really hanging out with the icon herself.

While the storyline about Will and the psychic is classic, Jack's obsession with the Cher doll and his interaction with the actual Cher makes season 3, episode 7, 'Gypsies, Tramps, and Weed,' one of the most iconic Will & Grace episodes. The irony of the scene when Jack meets Cher is that he claims to be such a big fan of hers but initially fails to realize he's standing face-to-face with his idol. After several attempts at convincing him that she's the real deal, she finally knocks some sense into him with her famous slap from the Oscar-winning film, Moonstruck, which is just the cherry on top of this epic Will & Grace episode.

2 "Lows in the Mid-Eighties"

Season 3, Episodes 9 & 10

Image via NBC

While waiting for their table for dinner, Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen meet a young woman who is upset about a recent break-up with her boyfriend, who, based on her description of him and their relationship, the friends realize is most likely gay. To try and break the news to her gently, Will and Grace recall their similar experience through a series of flashbacks to 1985, specifically when Grace took Will home for the holidays to meet her family and ended with Will confessing to Grace the truth about his sexuality.

Season 3, episodes 9 and 10, 'Lows in the Mid-Eighties,' is another signature two-part episode that sheds light on how Will and Grace became friends as well as the monumental moment where Will finally came to terms with being gay. The showrunners did an excellent job of adding just the right balance of comic relief to what is essentially a serious and life-changing moment for both Will and Grace. With Jack acting as the little angel and devil on Will's shoulder to Karen adding in her own history of marrying Stanley, 'Lows in the Mid-Eighties' is without a doubt a first-rate Will & Grace episode.

1 "Last Ex to Brooklyn"

Season 6, Episode 2

Image via NBC

When Leo runs into his ex-girlfriend, Diane (Mira Sorvino), he invites her over for a dinner party to meet Grace and her friends, hoping she and his wife will get along. Surprisingly, Grace and Diane immediately hit it off and discover they have an equal love for fashion, but when Will arrives, Grace's feelings quickly sour about her when she learns that Diane is the one and only woman Will slept with after they broke up in college, leading to a night of awkward, but comical dinner conversation.

Season 6, episode 2, 'Last Ex to Brooklyn,' is hands down the best Will & Grace episode and currently holds an 8.8 out of 10 rating on IMDb. Between Jack and Karen bringing an extra miniature puppy, Chompers, to Leo being upset that Grace isn't jealous of him and Diane's past relationship, it's hard to pinpoint the funniest moment in this episode. While the regular cast is laugh-out-loud hilarious, Sorvino shows off her comedy skills as she finally breaks at the end with a tearful confession of recalling every single detail of the night she and Will hooked up, sending everything into a deeper tailspin of classic Will & Grace humor.

Watch on Hulu

KEEP READING: 10 Iconic '90s Sitcoms, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes