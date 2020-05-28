Henry Cavill in Talks to Return as Superman for DC Films

Fresh on the heels of the wild news that HBO Max will be releasing the Snyder Cut of Justice League comes a long-awaited update that there’s still hope for Henry Cavill to reprise his role as Superman in Warner Bros.’ DC movies. Per Deadline, Cavill has been in talks with the studio to return as the beloved character, but with an important caveat — the report clearly states that the plan is not for a Man of Steel sequel or a solo Superman film.

What might that look like? Well, the report plays it coy saying only, “We hear Cavill could come back in a couple of different ways, not a standalone film, but there are plans to put him back in the big red cape again sources with knowledge tell us.” For further hints, Deadline also notes that Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad are already locked and Superman isn’t expected to appear in The Batman, which leaves Black Adam and Aquaman 2 as two potential possibilities with productions planned to resume after the film industry’s post-COVID-19 policies are sorted and implemented. Warner Bros. had no comment.

Both of those films feel a natural fit for Cavill’s Superman — especially Black Adam, considering that distinctly “not Henry Cavill but also not not Henry Cavill” Superman cameo at the end of Shazam! Both would also be a prime opportunity for Cavill to step into a more classic, light-hearted take on the character, which fans have been wanting to see for a long time. It’s been three years since Cavill delivered his last, hilariously/tragically CGI-faced DC performance in Justice League, but neither the fandom nor the actor’s passion for seeing Cavill return to the role has waned. Cavill has occasionally stoked the fires with cheeky social media nudges, and each time, the general response is pretty much a resounding “heck yes” online.

As well it should be! Because Cavill was a fantastic Superman. Regardless of how you feel about how Superman’s story was handled in ye early days of the DCEU, Cavill consistently lived up to the challenge. It also wouldn’t be a surprise that Warner Bros. might have some renewed interest in re-teaming with the actor whose career they helped build. Cavill was a smaller name when he signed up as Superman and while that version of the DC Universe stumbled into well-documented struggles out of the gate and Warners’ subsequent team-up with Cavill on The Man From UNCLE disappointed at the box office, Cavill’s star has continued to rise in the aftermath. He mustached and arm-pumped his way into hearts in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, he’s currently coming off the success of the delightful Netflix series The Witcher, and in one of the internet’s rare moments of unity, we all seem to have agreed that Man from UNCLE Owns Actually.

And what with the Snyder Cut heading to HBO Max next year, it could be the perfect time for Cavill’s Man of Steel to soar back into the DC Movies, even if it’s not in another Man of Steel.