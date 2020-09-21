Will J. Jonah Jameson Return to the MCU? J.K. Simmons Weighs In

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Far from Home.]

Seeing Spider-Man: Far from Home in a packed, opening night theater was a sincere delight. Not just because of the film’s action, Jake Gyllenhaal character twists, or chemistry between Tom Holland and recent Emmy winner Zendaya, but because of a phenomenal post-credits stinger: The return of Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson. Specifically, J. Jonah Jameson played by J.K. Simmons. Reader: The audience gasped, cheered, and applauded, arguably louder than anything I saw in Avengers: Endgame. We love Simmons as Jameson! Can we have some more in the MCU? Please, Kevin Feige, please?

Some context: Simmons first played Jameson in Sam Raimi‘s 2000s Spider-Man trilogy, getting the hair, mannerisms, and gruff no-nonsense ‘tude exactly correct. He became a high point of those features, instantly becoming one of the most iconic comic book movie performances, and sparking a bunch of memes in the process. “Get me pictures of Spider-Man”? You’ve heard it, you’ve used it, you can’t picture anyone else but Simmons barking it.

But when Spider-Man shifted from a Sony property to a “Sony-Marvel” joint venture, gutting through a couple universe reboots along the way, fans always held out hope in the back of their minds that we might get some more Jameson — and that we’d get it without a recasting. J.K. Simmons is J. Jonah Jameson, and his Far from Home cameo appearance, inspired Alex Jones-esque take on the character, and audience reaction proves it.

Thus, when I had a chance to interview Simmons over the phone for the upcoming Whiplash 4K Blu-ray, I simply had to ask if he had any further J. Jonah Jameson (or J.J.J. as he wonderfully calls him) MCU plans. Here’s what he said:

“There is a distinct chance, there have been discussions, and I’m not going to say anything definitive [laughter] because I don’t know if I’m allowed to. But yes, I’m very optimistic that I’ll have some more J.J.J. in my future.”

If Simmons is coyly optimistic, then partner, so am I! Be sure to look out for my full interview with Simmons soon. And for more on the MCU, here’s what’s coming up in phase four and beyond.