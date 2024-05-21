The Big Picture Jim Parsons says he will likely never play Sheldon Cooper again, after Young Sheldon wrapped up its seven-season run last week.

The universe will continue with the spin-off series Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage.

Actors Emily Osment and Montana Jordan will star in Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, set to premiere this fall.

Young Sheldon recently wrapped after Season 7, and fans bid farewell to the beloved series and the equally beloved Cooper family, but it looks like there will be no more “Bazinga!” for now. Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons weighed in with E! News about whether he would ever play Sheldon Cooper again. The actor also appeared in the finale alongside fellow The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, who played Amy Farrah Fowler. But when it comes to Parsons playing Sheldon Cooper again, it seems like fans will be waiting a long time, as he told the outlet: “Look, never say never to anything. Life is so long, God willing. But I don’t think so.”

However, playing Sheldon Cooper was “very special” to him. In another interview with E! News, he spoke on his return as Sheldon Cooper in the finale of Young Sheldon. He says, “It was very, very special to do that. The feeling today is kind of odd, you know? It's the second time now, because when we ended The Big Bang Theory, it felt like this, too. A little bit different.”

After Young Sheldon wrapped, Parsons took the time to process the experience. Parsons has played Sheldon Cooper for twelve seasons on The Big Bang Theory. He also narrated Young Sheldon as the older Sheldon Cooper, as Iain Armitage led the series as young Sheldon. Speaking on the experience, he said, “You shoot that final episode, and it’s wrapped for you. And then a couple of months later, it wraps for the rest of the world, and it’s a very weird feeling to flood over you again like that.”

These Two ‘Young Sheldon’ Stars Will Be Back

Sheldon waved goodbye, but these two will be back. Emily Osment and Montana Jordan will reprise their roles as Mandy McAllister and George “Georgie” Cooper Jr. They will star in the Young Sheldon spin-off series Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, and will follow the pair as they navigate their marriage, adulthood and parenthood.

Two more characters will reprise their roles as Georgie steps up for his family. Mandy’s parents will make a return, as Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones will be returning to your screens as Jim McAllister and Audrey McAllister this fall. A trailer has already been released.

Young Sheldon starred Armitage, Jordan, Osment, Lance Barber, Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, and Wyatt McClure. Parsons narrated the series and also served as executive producer alongside creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, Todd Spiewak, Steve Holland and Jon Favreau.

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage will debut this fall. You can watch all episodes of Young Sheldon on Paramount+.

