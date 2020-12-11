In 2011, when the idea of a Marvel Cinematic Universe was still somewhat novel and experimental, Jaimie Alexander filled in a big gap playing Lady Sif, a fearsome warrior and guardian, in Thor. She reprised the role in 2013's Thor: The Dark World, largely considered one of the MCU's lowest points, and played the role a couple of times in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. But then, in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, largely considered one of the MCU's highest points, she was absent! Will she make her glorious return in Taika Waititi's highly-anticipated Thor follow up Thor: Love and Thunder, joining fellow returning female lead Natalie Portman?

Per Deadline, we've got the exciting answer, and that answer is, "Yes!" Sources say that Alexander will play Lady Sif again in Thor 4, and I'm beyond excited to see the comedic take she gives the character under Waititi's more spontaneous tutelage. My guess is that Alexander didn't play the role again because of her commitments to her 2015-2020 NBC action series Blindspot, a crackling adventure about a woman covered in mysterious tattoos trying desperately to figure out her identity. But now that that show is over, we've got our Sif back, baby!

And we're not just gonna get it back on the big screen. While it hasn't been confirmed yet, sources also believe Alexander as Lady Sif will show up in Loki, the Tom Hiddleston-starring Disney+ series with the righteously bonkers trailer we all watched and did our best to absorb in yesterday's Disney Investor Day. This property will, like Waititi's takes on Thor, have a different, unique genre spin — Kevin Feige referred to it as a "crime thriller" during the presentation — which means that after many years away from the character, Alexander will get a crack at it two times over with interesting talent and genre takes on it. It's truly an exciting time to be a Marvel fan, and that ain't a blindspot.

