The creator of the popular supernatural drama Manifest has promised fans that their favorite show will not end on a cliffhanger - despite the fact that things look grim. NBC officially dashed any hopes for a fourth season on their network earlier this month. Despite the rallying cries of fans to #SaveManifest, efforts to shop it around to new networks have so far been futile. But the people behind the show are determined to make sure they give their fans the closure they want in spite of the show's abrupt cancellation.

Jeff Rake recently tweeted out to fans that "We're trying to find a way to conclude the series. Could take a week, a month, a year. But we're not giving up." He also urged his "manifesters" to keep talking about it and trying to raise awareness over social media, informing them that if it all works out, "it's because of YOU #SaveManifest".

The first two seasons of Manifest can be streamed right now on Netflix, and the show is one of the top 10 performers on the streaming platform right now. Despite this, NBC did not renew it and Netflix has passed on the opportunity to produce Season 4. But that doesn't mean all hope is lost. NBC and Netflix might refuse to touch Manifest with a 10' pole, but there still could be other networks interested in making a final season. At the very least, there's a possibility it could go out the way cult classics like Firefly or Sense8 did: find a production company to produce one last fanservice feature film to wrap up everything in a nice, neat little bow.

Manifest is a show about a commercial airliner full of passengers that disappears for 5 years after flying through the Bermuda Triangle. Once the passengers finally land in New York and get off the plane, everyone and everything they know has drastically changed. They also experienced supernatural events called "callings" which science cannot explain. You can stream the first two seasons on Netflix with a subscription, and you can stream the third season for free right now (with ads) by signing up for a free Peacock account.

