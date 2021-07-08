Mum's the word on why Disney's Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. DC films will not be attending this year's San Diego Comic-Con@Home, per a report from Deadline. When reached for comment, neither studio issued a response — and we still do not have word on whether or not stars from the soon-to-be-debuted Sony Marvel films will be participating in the event.

If they do decide to participate, fans who tuned in to the convention might get to see stars from titles like Morbius, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and/or Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Zendaya are among some of the bigger names in the Spider-Man movie; Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and Woody Harrelson are all going to be in Venom 2; and Morbius will star the likes of Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Tyrese Gibson, and Matt Smith. Any or all of these famous actors could be showing up at SDCC@Home if Sony decides to break ranks and participate.

So why would Warner Bros. and Marvel skip out? Well, the fact that it's virtual may have a lot to do with it. Coordinating all the different actors, directors, and producers necessary for a virtual Comic-Con can be complicated, to say the least. Warner Bros.'s decision, on the other hand, is a little more puzzling. The Flash will debut in early November followed by Aquaman 2 in mid-December, making SDCC@Home a perfect opportunity to promote those films. And it wouldn't hurt to get a head start on promoting Shazam!: Fury of the Gods or Wonder Woman 3 either. Given that DC is gearing up to host another FanDome in October, there might be more news coming out of that event instead. The studio's TV slate will still be represented, however, as Legends of Tomorrow is set to have a panel at this year's virtual-only event. DC Publishing is also rumored to be participating as well, so comics fans can have that to look forward to.

San Diego Comic-Con@Home 2021 will be free for anyone who wants to tune in, taking place online from July 23 to 25.

