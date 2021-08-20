Mike Richards will not be the new permanent host of Jeopardy! after all. Just nine days after the official announcement, Richards has confirmed in a statement that he will be stepping down, halting production on the longtime quiz show's 38th season.

The announcement comes after Richards' disparaging remarks about marginalized groups on his podcast, The Randumb Show, resurfaced in a report by The Ringer on Wednesday. Richards' reputation had already been marred prior to the article when allegations of harassment and discrimination against the models on The Price Is Right (which Richards executive produced from 2009 to 2018) reemerged prior to his appointment as Jeopardy! host. On Thursday, the Anti-Defamation League called for an investigation into Richards' comments, further embroiling the show in controversy. In his statement, Richards suggests that the controversy has become "too much of a distraction for our fans," and that his continuing as host was "not the right move for the show."

Richards had been announced last week as the host of the weekday syndicated series, alongside actress Mayim Bialik​​​​​​​, who would host the show's primetime and spin-off specials. Both Richards and Bialik were among the guest hosts who stepped in after longtime host Alex Trebek's death last year. Other guest hosts included former Jeopardy! champions Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen, as well as broadcasters Katie Couric and Anderson Cooper. Star Trek: The Next Generation star and Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton also guest-hosted in July after fans waged a passionate social media campaign. Richards's statement suggests that the show will once again rely on guest hosts as producers resume their search for a permanent host.

While Richards is stepping down as host, he will remain on as executive producer. In his statement, he pledges to regain the trust and confidence of the show's team, acknowledging that he has "a lot of work to do."

Jeopardy! is expected to begin airing its 38th season on September 13 with guest hosts at the podium. Read Richards' full statement below.

Dear Team, It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter. As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today. SPT will now resume the search for a permanent syndicated host. In the meantime, we will be bringing back guest hosts to continue production for the new season, details of which will be announced next week. I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence. Mike

