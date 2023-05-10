With the recent release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and his standout comedic performance as Adam Warlock, Will Poulter continues to prove his astounding acting ability. He's established himself as one of the most defining and recognizable young actors in recent years, with a wide range of films, from laugh-out-loud comedies to hard-hitting dramas.

Even as a child actor, Poulter had cemented himself as a highly influential actor, and throughout his career, he has starred in many fan-favorite films and notorious cult classics. Each individual performance and film he's played a part in has been documented on Rotten Tomatoes, with a select few films coming ahead as the clear highlights of his career.

9 'The Maze Runner' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 65%

Based on the first in a series of young adult novels, The Maze Runner takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, following a community of boys trapped in a mysterious and dangerous maze. When newcomer Thomas finds himself as the newest member of the community and without his memory, he and the other boys continue to explore the maze for the possibility of escape.

RELATED: 'The Hunger Games' and 9 Other Dystopian Films Based on Books

Poulter plays the role of Gally in the film, one of the leading authority figures of the community of boys who helps run the shelters and community in the center of the maze. The character is defined by his hardened state caused by the horrors he's experienced and the friends he's lost because of the maze. He initially resents Thomas and his innocence, and his character grounds the movie as a whole, showing the grave impact the maze has had on this group of adolescents.

8 'The Little Stranger' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 65%

The Little Stranger is a gothic drama film about a doctor who is called to visit a patient who resides in an old mansion where his mother used to work. However, things begin to become strange in the mansion as there are continuing mysterious signs of a possible haunting affecting the house. With an entire family at risk, it becomes up to the doctor to investigate the house and discover the sinister secrets of the mansion's legacy.

Poulter plays the role of Roderick Ayres, the current owner of the mansion and Royal Air Force veteran who had been severely scarred in the war. The hall now becomes the residence for his entire family, considerably raising the stakes and his own investment when the mansion begins showing signs of a haunting. As his family grows more distraught and disaster strikes time after time, his role as the leader and key figure of the family is questioned, given the secrets of the mansion and his family.

7 'Son of Rambow' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

Son of Rambow tells the story of two English schoolboys in the 1980s who, while trying to avoid their struggles with their individual home lives, come together to make a film inspired by Rambo. The two grow a bond and friendship over their creative efforts in making the movie, although the two share different creative visions for what the movie should include.

Poulter plays the role of Lee Carter in the film, a child initially notorious for his rude behavior and bullying at school but can find a connection and form a bond with Will Proudfoot (Bill Milner). Their unlikely friendship is one of the key defining aspects of the film, showing the power and importance of friendship and how it comes from anywhere and from anyone. Even when he continues his bullying antics towards Will in the film, he grows to respect and understand Will as a person and grows to evolve greatly over the course of the film.

6 'The Revenant' (2015)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

The Revenant tells the story of Hugh Glass (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), a frontiersman in the 1820s, who, while traveling with his group of trappers, is mauled nearly to death by a grizzly bear. While the rest of the trappers continue to keep him alive, things go sour when trapper John Fitzgerald (played by Tom Hardy) takes it upon himself to kill Glass's son and leave him to die half buried. Now awakened and imbued with a fury of revenge, Glass beings his trek to uncover Fitzgerald and the rest of the trappers in able to take his revenge upon them.

RELATED: A Dish Served Lukewarm: 10 Revenge Movies That Don't End Well For Anyone

Poulter plays the role of Jim Bridger in the film, one of the other primary trappers in Glass's group. He's one of the key members that requests that Glass is kept alive after the bear attack, and overall his young and more innocent perspective on life adds an important dynamic to the film. Especially in comparison to the darker, more individual perspective of Fitzgerald, Bridger's balancing of the importance of human life and the best for the trappers makes him a fascinating character.

5 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023)

Image via Marvel Studios

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the third and final film in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy of films, one of the most popular series within the MCU. Stationed on their home base of Knowhere and still dealing with the loss of previous member Gamora, the Guardians of the Galaxy are suddenly forced into another intergalactic battle. When Rocket (Bradley Cooper) is put in critical condition after a battle, the rest of the guardians search the universe to find the access key needed to save Rocket's life.

Poulter is brought into the world of the Guardians as legendary Marvel hero Adam Warlock. Warlock is a supposed icon of perfection created by the Sovereign empire and is meant to bring prosperity and peace to the universe. In reality, he has only just been created and is still learning to understand how the world works, almost feeling like a baby with the appearance and power of a god. While a controversial part of the movie to some, others have seen Poulter's role as Adam Warlock as one of the film's highlights, bringing in some of the film's best comedic moments.

4 'Detroit' (2017)

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Detroit is a docudrama that follows the events following up to and surrounding the Algiers Motel incident during the 1967 Detroit riots. It's a film that deeply dives into the conflict between citizens and the police force in a story that still feels relevant over 50 years after it took place. Combined with award-winning director Katheryn Bigelow's directing style, Detroit never lets up on its uncanny ability to have the audience feel the emotional weight and distress of the characters.

Poulter plays the role of Phillip Krauss in the film, the primary central police officer in the film, who, against orders, murders a looter yet is still allowed to remain on duty. It's a difficult and harrowing role for Poulter to play that is much more serious and dynamic than previous roles, but Poulter's portrayal gives respect to the importance and history of the event and its gravitas. The character is far from likable in the film, and it goes to show the range and strength in Poulter's acting ability to bring such a character to life.

3 'Midsommar' (2019)

Image via A24

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Midsommar is a folk horror film by director Ari Aster that follows a group of friends who travel to Sweden to study during a summer festival that takes place every ninety years. What initially seems to be a dream vacation soon becomes a living nightmare as the friends participate in disturbing festive activities and are slowly drawn apart.

RELATED: 10 Worst Horror Movie Boyfriends, Ranked From Harmless to Homicidal

Poulter plays the role of Mark in the film, one of the four students in the group vacationing and participating in the midsummer festivities. While Mark isn't as much of a primary focus as other members of this friend group, his role and dynamic as a friend to Christian is one that plays an important part in the setup and themes of the film. It also plays a major impact when Mark is one of the first members of the friend group to first-hand experience the horrors behind the scenes.

2 'Grassland' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Grassland is an Irish drama film that follows a young taxi driver named John who attempts to reunite his broken family, specifically his mother, who is dealing with severe alcoholism. Along with his constant arguments and issues with his mother, he also spends time with his younger brother, who is diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

Poulter plays the role of Shane in the film, one of John's best friends and his one primary escape away from the constant struggles of his job and his mother. On top of being a simple escape for John and being a great friend, Shane gets one of the simplest yet most effective emotional moments in the latter half of the film after he has to leave the country, leaving John behind.

1 'Wild Bill' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Wild Bill tells the story of Bill (Charlie Creed-Miles), a man who returns home after spending eight years in prison to find that his 11 and 15-year-old sons have been abandoned by their mother and living on their own. While Bill is not interested in caring for his two sons, his older son blackmails him and says that he will rat his drug abuse to the cops if he doesn't stay and care for them.

Poulter plays the role of Dean in the film, Bill's older son and the primary influence in forcing Bill to stay in their lives after he is released on parole. Especially for one of Poulter's earliest roles, it's impressive how much emotional weight and maturity is placed onto his character: he excels with flying colors. His understanding of the layers of his broken and neglected character proves that even at a young age, Poulter was able to prove himself as a highly effective actor.

KEEP READING: Karen Gillan's 10 Best Movies & Shows, According to Rotten Tomatoes