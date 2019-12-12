Will Poulter Exits Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series

0

Amazon Prime Video’s high-profile Lord of the Rings TV show has lost one of its leading performers. Per Variety, Midsommar and We’re the Millers actor Will Poulter has dropped out of the show due to scheduling conflicts. His role was being kept under wraps, but Poulter was the highest profile name to sign on to the series thus far, as other actors reportedly attached include Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Maxim Baldry, and Ema Horvath. So Amazon’s in need of some starpower at the moment.

This is actually the second high-profile project that Poulter has backed out of. He was originally attached to play Pennywise in It when Cary Joji Fukunaga was directing the horror adaptation, but when Fukunaga left the film over creative differences, Poulter exited as well. The actor did just fine, though, subsequently fronting Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and turning in a scene-stealing performance in this year’s Midsommar.

The Lord of the Rings TV series is being spearheaded by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom filmmaker J.A. Bayona set to direct multiple episodes. Amazon has already renewed the show for a second season, with production due to take place in New Zealand—although filming will take a 4-5 month hiatus after the first two episodes are shot so that the writers can bulk up on scripts.

We still don’t know exactly what story the Lord of the Rings TV series will tell, but if you need a refresher on J.R.R. Tolkein’s source material, check out our thorough timeline of events.