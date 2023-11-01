The Big Picture Death of a Unicorn has finished filming, with new stars like Will Poulter and Téa Leoni joining the cast of this fantasy black comedy.

The film centers around a father and daughter who accidentally kill a unicorn and then face the consequences, with Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega in the lead roles.

A24, the production company behind the film, was able to film during the SAG-AFTRA strike as they are not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Death of a Unicorn has completed filming, and new cast members and plot details have been revealed. Will Poulter, Anthony Carrigan, and Téa Leoni are among the new cast members of the latest offering from A24. Deadline reports that a bevy of actors have joined the cast of the fantasy black comedy, including Poulter, Carrigan, Leoni, Richard E. Grant, Sunita Mani, Jessica Hynes, and Stephen Park.

The film will focus on a father and daughter, played by Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, who hit a unicorn with their car while on their way to a weekend retreat, killing it. Rudd's billionaire boss (Grant) has his eyes set on the animal, hoping to exploit its alleged healing properties. The film will be written and directed by Alex Scharfman, in his feature directorial debut. As A24 is not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, it was allowed to film the project during the still-ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Who Are the Stars of 'Death of a Unicorn'?

Close

Richard E. Grant's star-making role came in the 1987 black comedy Withnail and I; he can next be seen in Saltburn. Anthony Carrigan has made a career of playing unusual villains, including Mr. Zsasz on Gotham and NoHo Hank on Barry; he is slated to play the superhero Metamorpho in Superman: Legacy. Téa Leoni broke out in 1995's Bad Boys and went on to lead the TV series The Naked Truth and Madam Secretary. British actor Will Poulter made his name in the sleeper hit indie Son of Rambow; he recently starred as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

Sunita Mani starred in Mr. Robot and GLOW; she recently appeared alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus in You Hurt My Feelings. Jessica Hynes created the UK TV hit Spaced with Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg; she can next be seen in the comedy Seize Them! Stephen Park starred in Do the Right Thing, Fargo, and Snowpiercer; he recently starred in Asteroid City.​​​​​​​

Death of a Unicorn will be produced by Scharfman, Drew Houpt and Lucas Joaquin of Secret Engine, Tyler Campellone and Lars Knudsen of Square Peg, and Tim Headington and Theresa Steele Page of Ley Line Entertainment. Ari Aster, Michael Williams, Jacob Epstein, David Darby, Nate Kamiya, Rudd, and Ortega will executive produce. Master of Horror John Carpenter will compose the film's score with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.

Death of a Unicorn has wrapped production and does not currently have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.