Hold Up: Is Robert Downey Jr. Playing Tony Stark Again in ‘What If…?’

“I am Iron Man.” Snap. And with that, Robert Downey Jr. exited his iconic role as Tony Stark in the MCU’s unprecedentedly epic Avengers: Endgame. It seemed to be the perfect send off for the character and star, offering a sense of deep finality in a film franchise oft-criticized for over-serialization. Except… what if it wasn’t? What if Downey donned the red armor, the black goatee, and the sardonic sense of humor again? What if Downey did all this as a part of Disney+ and Marvel’s upcoming animated series What If…? According to — and yes, this is true — a Jeff Goldblum interview delivered to Buzzfeed while playing with a bunch of puppies, this just might be in all of our futures.

Goldblum entered the MCU as the Grandmaster in the raucous Thor: Ragnarok. And when he was asked if he would ever play the part again — while playing puppies, I shall remind you — Goldblum spilled this accidental dirt:

I played the part again a couple of days ago. I went to the Disney studios and I recorded the Grandmaster’s voice for an episode of a show that’s gonna be on Disney+ that’s called What If…? It’s an animated version of all the characters we know and love from Marvel and this episode included the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey will do a voice for that, and Korg. Taika Waititi had already recorded his voice for that, so yeah, for a couple hours I enjoyed doing that.

So… did Jeff Goldblum just accidentally reveal that the biggest onscreen architect of the MCU (aside from Nick Fury, of course) is reprising the role after a big, splashy onscreen exit? Or is Goldblum just getting too excited and saying uninformed things while playing with some dang puppies? No other sources are reporting one way or another yet, so whether you’re willing to take Goldblum and these puppies at their word is up to you.

Check out the full Goldbum interview with Buzzfeed below, and make up your own mind. For more What If…? scoops, check out these incredible looking first images. And if you’re looking for more stuff to stream on Disney+ while you wait for Downey to make up his mind, check out the best movies available on the service. Oh, also, if you haven’t heard the story behind Downey’s final moments in Avengers: Endgame, it is well worth your time.