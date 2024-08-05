Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

It’s fair to say that Deadpool & Wolverine mania has taken the world by storm. In just one week since its release, the movie has earned more than $824 million at the global box office and Marvel’s Jesus has even knocked out the Bible’s Jesus (The Passion of the Christ) on the list of top-grossing R-rated films. With profits and hype soaring sky-high, many are wondering what’s next for the two best Bubs. After all, Marvel has seen a downward turn at the box office in recent years, one that the Shawn Levy-helmed film has turned around in its first week rolling in cinemas.

During a spoiler-filled conversation with Collider’s editor-in-chief, Steve Weintraub, Reynolds and Levy offered some insight into what the future holds for the hit movie’s leading characters. And, we have to warn readers to prepare themselves for something they might not want to hear. Still riding high from the staggering success of the third installment in the Deadpool franchise, Reynolds said:

“I would say that Shawn and I have been pretty clear, I think, in the most loving way, because talk about the greatest uptown problem any human beings could have is a studio like that saying, ‘What’s next?’ Or ‘How can we make something else?’ But this movie was made as a complete experience. It wasn’t meant to be a commercial for another movie. It wasn’t meant to be any of that stuff. And, I think I get a great deal of joy making a movie like that. But honestly, right in this moment, I have no idea if I’ll ever wear that Deadpool suit again — I hope I do — but I don’t know. Right now’s the time to just kind of hang it up for a bit and see what happens next.”

Disney and Marvel Were Nothing But Supportive Of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Reynolds, Levy, and Reynolds’ co-star, Hugh Jackman, truly pushed Disney to the brink with Deadpool & Wolverine. The title is the first time that Marvel Studios has dipped into R-rated territory, something that was highly publicized during the movie’s promotional run. And, while you may think there would’ve been a lot of restrictions on what was deemed appropriate, Levy says that both Marvel and Disney worked with them every step of the way, adding that they’ve never felt “pressured” to get started on another chapter. He explained:

“A lot of people have asked me, ‘Were you pressured to service the next movie or set up something in Avengers?’ Really, to their credit, neither Disney or Marvel ever asked us to serve anything beyond one really satisfying self-contained story. And we made exactly that with their support. So, as far as the future, time will tell.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. Keep checking back on Collider for more from our exclusive interview with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy.

