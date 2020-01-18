It Sure Sounds Like Simon Pegg Announced He’s Back For ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

The Mission: Impossible 7 news machine just won’t quit. Earlier this week, essential Mission: Impossible cast member Simon Pegg may have confirmed the return of his tech-savvy character to the upcoming seventh film despite an official announcement being made. This would be especially huge considering M:I 7‘s director and writer, Christopher McQuarrie, has regularly dropped casting announcements on Twitter in recent months.

Despite no official announcement from McQuarrie or Paramount Pictures, Pegg felt comfortable enough to comment on his return to the franchise during an early January interview on the Canadian program “Our City Tonight” with host Jim Gordon while promoting another film, Lost Transmissions, at the 2019 Whistler Film Festival. Toward the end of the 11-minute interview, Gordon asks Pegg the fairly standard question about what the actor has going on next in his life. Pegg readily discloses, in part, “I have another Mission: Impossible to start next year,” before discussing plans he and longtime creative colleague Nick Frost have on the books. Now, despite the interview’s release on January 8, it’s likely this interview was recorded some time in early December since the Whistler Film Festival took place from December 4 to 8. As such, Pegg was ostensibly referring to M:I 7 when he mentioned getting back to filming “next year.”

Plot details are still being kept under wraps for M:I 7. We do, however, know a ton of information when it comes to cast members new and old who have already signed on for the movie. Series alums Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson are expected back while newbies Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, and Pom Klementieff have also signed on. Additionally, it was confirmed that longtime M:I film editor Eddie Hamilton, a key member of the franchise’s crew TBH, would also be back for the seventh movie.

Mission: Impossible 7 is coming on July 23, 2021. Until then, check out our high praise of previous Mission: Impossible moments in our roundup of the best action set pieces of the 2010’s.