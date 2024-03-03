Musical artist, TV icon, and Oscar-winning leading man are just a few ways in which the world sees Will Smith. Smith is recognized for his breakout performance in the 90s series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as well as for his critically acclaimed performances in The Pursuit of Happyness and King Richard. In addition to a successful career onscreen, Smith is a notable producer in the industry, even co-founding his own production company.

A versatile actor, Smith isn't pigeonholed into one genre but rather finds success in comedy, drama, and family features, somehow blending each of them with action. Like any established star, he's had his fair share of flops and movies that are so bad they're good. From multiple franchises to disaster features, he's an action star that audiences count on to deliver not only comedic timing and top-tier sequences, but also believable performances in every character he brings to the screen.

10 'I, Robot' (2004)

Directed by Alex Proyas

Continuing his streak as a summer blockbuster star, I, Robot featured Smith as Detective Del Spooner in the robot-filled 2035 as he investigates the alleged suicide of the U.S. Robotics founder, believing instead he was murdered by a robot. One of the many films of the era predicting what the future of society would look like, this action flick pitted humans versus robots.

The sci-fi thriller co-starred Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, Alan Tudyk, and James Cromwell. Smith demonstrated early on in his career that he excelled in behind-the-badge roles, with I, Robot being one of the many examples that proves his ability to portray dynamic law enforcement roles.

9 'Hancock' (2008)

Directed by Peter Berg

Long before Amazon's The Boys flipped the superhero genre, Smith's action feature, Hancock, dismissed the glitz and glamour notions of being a superhero. The titular character (Smith) and his super abilities cause an extreme amount of collateral damage with every attempt to fight crime and do good. He is seemingly unbothered by his public perception until he saves Ray (Jason Bateman), a PR executive who hatches a plan to get Hancock back in the good graces of those he protects.

Audiences came for Smith's appeal and stayed for his comedic chops and elevated action sequences. The story arc left something to be desired by the time the credits roll, but for an action installment, it gets the job done. Smith excels in his portrayal of a man who didn't ask to be a hero, tried to be one, and couldn't get it right. Despite its box office success, a sequel never hit theaters in the subsequent years.

8 'Spies in Disguise' (2019)

Directed by Nick Bruno & Troy Quane

Smith's action entertainment extends to the animated genre as well. In this odd couple dynamic, Smith voices Lance Sterling, a smooth-talking super spy whose intelligent counterpart is a socially awkward scientist, Walter Beckett (voiced by Tom Holland). When Lance is accidentally transformed into a pigeon, he must rely on Walter to save the world.

The animated feature showcases two action stars in a new way, providing entertainment to younger audiences and their adult viewers all in one sitting. Spies in Disguise finds Smith back in the animated genre after over a decade of dramatic and action performances.

7 'Men in Black 3' (2012)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld

Returning to the franchise a decade later and adding Josh Brolin to the mix, Smith and Tommy Lee Jones enthrall audiences with time-traveling action. When the course of history changes and Agent Kay (Jones) dies in the line of duty 40 years before, Agent Jay (Smith) travels back in time to set things right. There he meets 1969 Agent Kay (Brolin), uncovering a wealth of extraterrestrial secrets and mayhem in an attempt to save Kay's future.

Men in Black 3 managed to exceed expectations set by the sequel, which tanked with critics and audiences. Skeptical fans were greeted with delightful chemistry between Smith and Jones, and Smith and Brolin, along with brilliant casting of the Agent Kay roles. The thematic elements received a modern boost missing from the sequel, which solidified it as a well-received action installment in both the franchise and Smith's canon.

6 'Bad Boys' (1995)

Directed by Michael Bay

In a cinematic breakout film, Bad Boys would become a legacy role for the action icon. Smith and Martin Lawrence star as Miami-Dade detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett as they investigate the disappearance of $100 million worth of heroin stolen from police custody. The pair get into the thick of it as they suspect it was an inside job.

As far as action goes, director Michael Bay never fails to deliver. The storyline left much to be desired for critics, but audiences to this day enjoy the comedic onscreen chemistry of Smith and Lawrence. Almost three decades later, Bad Boys ages with appreciation as viewers are treated to modern-day sequels.

5 'I Am Legend' (2007)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

Following a viral plague that turns patients into bloodthirsty beings, Robert Neville (Smith) is seemingly the sole survivor in New York City. Neville, a brilliant scientist, alongside his dog Sam, studies his own immunity in hopes of finding a cure. The infected remain intelligent, and survival is a cat-and-mouse game.

An audience favorite, I Am Legend is one of the many titles synonymous with Smith's name. While the sci-fi page-to-screen adaptation doesn't hinge solely on action and fight sequences, they bolster an already psychologically taxing and emotional portrayal delivered by Smith. The sole character for a large portion of screen time, Smith demonstrates his skill as both a performer and an action star.

4 'Enemy of the State' (1998)

Directed by Tony Scott

Following his success in comedic action, apocalyptic action, and sci-fi action, Smith took his turn in dramatic action. Co-starring opposite Gene Hackman, Jon Voight, Regina King, and Lisa Bonet, Enemy of the State features Smith as an everyday lawyer caught up in a corrupt political scheme involving an NSA agent and an assassination.

His role as Robert Clayton Dean solidified for action fans that Smith could lead a feature that relied on a twist-and-turning plot instead of comedic delivery and overblown action sequences. Enemy of the State mirrors similarities with intelligence agencies and privacy ethics to Hackman's earlier acclaimed film The Conversation, giving the sense that he passes the torch to Smith.

3 'Independence Day' (1996)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

The perfect summer blockbuster and a top credit on Smith's resume, Independence Day remains not only an action favorite but a sci-fi favorite as well. In one of the most iconic disaster films, Smith stars as Captain Steve Hiller, a fighter pilot whose squadron, the Black Knights, is called upon to help defend against an extraterrestrial attack on the Fourth of July. Bill Pullman co-stars as President Thomas J. Whitmore.

Earning two Oscar nominations and one win in the technical categories, Independence Day boasts the perfect blend of 90s action sequences and comedic timing. In a career-quotable line, Smith says, "Welcome to Earth," as he punches an alien. A 2016 sequel that saw multiple cast members reprise roles bombed with critics and audiences. Smith's decision not to return seemingly secured his character's legacy as one of his best action roles.

2 'Bad Boys for Life' (2020)

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Returning to their iconic characters after almost two decades away, it's like they never left. Complete with car chases, intense stunts, and shoot-outs with bigger budgets and modern action film technology, Bad Boys for Life features Smith's Lowrey calling Lawrence's Burnett out of retirement to take on a mother-and-son duo exacting revenge.

While the original feature and the 2003 sequel created a harsh divide between critics and audiences, this third installment, revitalized by new directors, was something both sets of viewers could agree was entertaining. Smith and Lawrence's successful return to the franchise garnered a much-anticipated fourth installment slated for 2024.

1 'Men in Black' (1997)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld

Co-starring in one of the best multi-genre sci-fi features of the 90s, Smith is the perfect comedic counterbalance to the no-nonsense Tommy Lee Jones. Men in Black agents Jay (Smith) and Kay (Jones) work for an underground government organization that acts as an immigration for extraterrestrials entering Earth. The pair uncover an assassination plan of intergalactic proportions and attempt to prevent it.

The action-comedy earned three technical Oscar nominations, winning for Best Makeup. A blockbuster hit with critics and audiences, Men in Black is the best of the franchise and the best action installment for Smith. The performance pairing and creative spin on a saturated genre led the film to withstand the test of time, even if its sequel did not.

